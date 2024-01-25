NFL Awards: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott up for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys have been announced as finalists for both the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards were announced on Thursday. Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.

MVP

Josh Allen, Buffalo BillsLamar Jackson, Baltimore RavensChristian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ersDak Prescott, Dallas CowboysBrock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tyreek Hill, Miami DolphinsLamar Jackson, Baltimore RavensCeeDee Lamb, Dallas CowboysChristian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ersDak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DaRon Bland, Dallas CowboysMaxx Crosby, Las Vegas RaidersMyles Garrett, Cleveland BrownsMicah Parsons, Dallas CowboysT.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit LionsSam LaPorta, Detroit LionsPuka Nacua, Los Angeles RamsBijan Robinson, Atlanta FalconsC.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Will Anderson, Houston TexansJalen Carter, Philadelphia EaglesJoey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh SteelersKobie Turner, Los Angeles RamsDevon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Joe Flacco, Cleveland BrownsDamar Hamlin, Buffalo BillsBaker Mayfield, Tampa Bay BuccaneersMatthew Stafford, Los Angeles RamsTua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Campbell, Detroit LionsJohn Harbaugh, Baltimore RavensDeMeco Ryans, Houston TexansKyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ersKevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Johnson, Detroit LionsMike Macdonald, Baltimore RavensTodd Monken, Baltimore RavensJim Schwartz, Cleveland BrownsBobby Slowik, Houston Texans