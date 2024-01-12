NFC wild-card primer: Lions and Rams each face a familiar face at quarterback

Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball during the second half in the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Neither team would take back the Matthew Stafford trade. That's rare.

The Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford. The Detroit Lions got valuable picks that led to them building their first division winning team since 1993. And the quarterback they got back, Jared Goff, has been pretty good himself.

There are a ton of storylines for the wild-card game between the Rams and Lions. One of the main ones is a massive trade that changed the trajectory of both franchises for the positive. It's likely that neither team would be where they are if not for the Stafford trade.

Rams (10-7) at Lions (12-5)

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Betting line: Lions -3, total of 51.5

Super Bowl odds: Rams +5000, Lions +2000

Why we're watching

Detroit has been waiting a long time for this. Ford Field opened in 2002 but this will be the first playoff game in the Lions' stadium. The last time the Lions hosted a playoff game it was 1993 in the Pontiac Silverdome, and a young Brett Favre hit Sterling Sharpe on a game-winning touchdown to crush Detroit's dreams that year.

The Lions' playoff history is a part of NFL lore at this point. They haven't won a playoff game since the end of the 1991 season, and just one since 1957. If you want to see a crowd that has been waiting for a few decades to explode at a playoff game, tune in Sunday night.

What could put us to sleep

Honestly? Nothing. This is the best of the wild-card matchups. Both offenses can put up points in a hurry. Both defenses are fairly vulnerable. There should be points aplenty in this game.

There are also the great storylines, with the quarterbacks against the teams that traded them and the Lions having their best season in 30 years, a great Detroit crowd that should add to the theater and two well-matched teams. Rams-Lions will be a nice way to end the weekend.

Wild card of this wild card

The biggest wild card is Sam LaPorta. The Detroit Lions rookie tight end had a fantastic year but suffered a knee injury in Week 18. It seemed like he'd be out a while, but then said Thursday he took some reps in practice and was optimistic he'd play. If he plays that changes the Lions offense.

If he doesn't play that means someone in Detroit's passing game has to step up alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. The wild card could be Jameson Williams. Williams was a first-round pick in 2022 and did practically nothing for a season and a half due to injury and suspension. He did have 24 catches for 354 yards and three total touchdowns in 12 games, and has showed off his speed and playmaking ability at times. Williams hasn't been a consistent producer but the Lions might need him on Sunday night if LaPorta can't play.

Person we'll likely praise after the victory

It's rare to point to a fifth-round rookie as the biggest reason a team is in the playoffs. But the Rams would not be a playoff team without receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua set rookie records with 105 catches and 1,486 yards. He has been incredible and has been the Rams' No. 1 receiver over Cooper Kupp. Nobody saw that coming.

The Rams now face a Lions defense that has looked vulnerable in recent weeks, especially against the pass. Nacua could have an enormous game in his first career playoff appearance.

Person we'll likely second-guess after the loss

Dan Campbell doesn't hesitate to push his chips to the middle of the table. No coach goes for it on fourth down more than Campbell. When the Lions scored late against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, there wasn't much question the Lions would go for the 2-point conversion and the win (which led to the infamous "Taylor Decker reported" moment). Campbell is going to make some decisions on Sunday that are exhilarating and unusually risky. It's part of what made the Lions good, but if it doesn't work on a playoff stage he'll surely hear about it.