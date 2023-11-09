Nets' Cam Thomas to miss at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle after leaving win over Clippers early

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets on the ground after getting injured during the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center on November 08, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas will miss at least two weeks with a sprained ankle, the team announced on Thursday.

Thomas went down in the third quarter of their 100-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night after he stepped on P.J. Tucker’s foot while trying to drive into the lane. Thomas’ left ankle rolled hard, and he crashed down to the court in clear pain.

Oh no. Cam Thomas goes down with an ankle tweak and has headed back to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/YhnMTiEDRd — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) November 9, 2023

Thomas was quickly ruled out of the game. An MRI on Thursday then confirmed the sprain. He will be evaluated again in two weeks.

Thomas finished with 14 points and two rebounds in Wednesday night’s win at the Barclays Center. The 22-year-old is off to a career season already this fall. He’s averaged a team-high 26.9 points through eight games, which is more than double what he averaged last season off the bench in Brooklyn. Thomas dropped 45 points in the Nets’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, too.

Thomas will now be out until at least Thanksgiving. If all goes well in his rehab, Thomas could return as soon as their matchup with the Miami Heat on Nov. 25. That would mean he would miss six games.

Despite losing Thomas down the stretch, the Nets fended off the Clippers to grab the seven-point win thanks largely to a 21-point night from Lonnie Walker off the bench. Walker shot 8-of-16 from the field, and put up 13 points in the second half while filling in for Thomas. Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points, and Kawhi Leonard added 17 points. The Clippers have now lost three straight.

The Nets are now 4-4 on the season, and Wednesday’s win snapped a two-game losing skid. They will take on the Boston Celtics next on Friday night at TD Garden.