Netherlands blows out Vietnam 7-0 to win Group E ahead of the USWNT

The Netherlands thrashed Vietnam 7-0 early Tuesday morning to clinch Group E ahead of the United States as the U.S. scuffled to a 0-0 tie with Portugal.

The Dutch did what the U.S. couldn’t do against Vietnam and found the back of the net time and time again. The USWNT beat Vietnam 3-0 to open the Women’s World Cup; the Netherlands had topped the U.S. goal total within the first 25 minutes.

Lieke Martens opened the scoring in the eighth minute and her goal was followed quickly by another from Katie Snoeijs. Esmee Brugts scored her first of two goals in the 18th minute and then Jill Roord — the player who scored against the USWNT — scored her first of two goals in the 23rd minute.

All 7️⃣ of Netherlands' goals against Vietnam 🇳🇱



Catch all the excellence that put the Netherlands atop Group E 🙌

The possibility of a Dutch blowout was always on the table entering Tuesday’s game and increased once Vietnam was officially eliminated from advancing after it lost to Portugal. That meant the U.S. was probably going to have to be scoreboard-watching as it tried to beat Portugal.

The U.S. entered the final Group E matches with a two-goal lead in goal differential. But that was quickly erased and ultimately didn’t matter as the U.S. didn’t find the back of the net and found itself needing a Portugal shot that deflected off the post to avoid being eliminated.

The contrasting performances of the U.S. and the Netherlands in Group E makes it credible to argue the Netherlands is the team that should be the favorite for the World Cup and not the USWNT. By winning the group, the Netherlands has an easier draw in the knockout rounds. The USWNT is likely going to play Sweden on Sunday.

And the Netherlands has simply been playing better. While the U.S. put pressure on the Dutch in the second half of their 1-1 tie, the Netherlands was better in the first half and has been the better team across its other two games. The 2019 World Cup runners-up look fully capable of making it to the final once again while the United States looks disjointed.