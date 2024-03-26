NCAA tournament: Which NBA Draft prospects have boosted their stock heading into the Sweet 16?

Michigan State v Purdue MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 15: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on against the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at Target Center in the Quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on March 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

The first two rounds of the NCAA tournament are over and NBA scouts and executives traveled to each region to get extended looks at players projected in the upcoming NBA Draft. The tournament can help boost a player's draft stock with how well they play, and this year a number of players have had strong showings in their first two games.

Purdue's Zach Edey is dominating the paint with his 7-foot-4 frame and Duke freshman Jared McCain set a new tournament record for the most 3s made by a Duke player when he went 8-for-11 from deep in a win over James Madison.

With two rounds down, Yahoo Sports takes a look at 10 players who have played above the competition and how it's helped their draft stock.

Zach Edey, Purdue

Teams haven't figured out how to stop Edey in the paint yet and he's making everything look easy in the tournament. Edey is averaging 26.5 points and 17.5 rebounds and has posted a double-double by halftime in Purdue's first two games. He's much more than a big body, and head coach Matt Painter has done a good job playing to Edey's strengths and running the offense around him. As an NBA prospect, his game doesn't exactly translate to the next level. Edey isn't very mobile defensively and doesn't even try to guard the pick-and-roll guard switch when teams attempt to extend him; he just hangs back in the lane. The center position in the NBA is a bit more positionless with Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić taking players off the dribble and being a threat past the 3-point line. Edey's role in the NBA will likely be one of a backup center who can come in and give 15-20 minutes per game and provide some rim protection and size.

Jared McCain, Duke

McCain had the hot hand Sunday night, posting 30 points in Duke's commanding win. The 6-3 freshman guard has been shooting it well and confidently all season long. Even though he's smaller at the guard position, he has a quick release and deep range, which makes him a threat in catch-and-shoot situations and off the dribble. McCain has won at every level of basketball in his young career, and there is something to be said about a player who knows how to win and can access that other gear on a bigger stage. McCain is averaging 22.5 points and shooting 59% from 3-point range after the first two rounds. He'll have his hands full in the Sweet 16 against Houston, which has one of the best backcourts in the country (Jamal Shead and LJ Cryer). It will be a good chance for NBA scouts to see how McCain fares against older, tougher guard-play.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Shannon has followed up his Big Ten tournament performance with two impressive games in the first two rounds of the Big Dance. The lefty senior guard averaged 34 points in the last three games heading into the tournament and hasn't missed a beat for Illinois, scoring 26 points in the first game and 30 points in the second game. The 6-6 guard can score at all three levels and is a threat in transition. His passing has improved over the course of the season and he's averaging four assists in the tournament. Shannon is a player who has the ability to take over games and could help his draft stock with how he's elevated the Illini offense and made his teammates better.

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Kolek is a smart player who knows how to get to his left hand, even when defenders try to force him right. There was a play during the Colorado game where he drove baseline on the left side, went all the way under the basket and then came back to the left side of the rim to finish. He was one of the best facilitators in the Big East this season and has been absolutely incredible in the NCAA tournament. In Marquette's first two games, he averaged 11 assists and finished with a double-double (points and assists) in both games. The 6-3 senior guard missed the Big East tournament with an oblique injury but looks better than ever for the Golden Eagles as they head to the Sweet 16. In a draft that is wide open, Kolek's playmaking and dependability at the guard position can help him climb up draft boards.

Donovan Clingan, UConn

Clingan battled injuries all season long and is finally back to 100%. He looked incredible in UConn's first two games of the tournament, averaging 16.5 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. He moves extremely well for his 7-2 frame and has really improved his footwork around the rim. Clingan had eight blocks in the win over Northwestern and played only 27 minutes. The Huskies are looking to win back-to-back championships and can beat teams in a variety of ways. Clingan controls the paint, is mobile in the pick-and-roll and is a solid passer out of the double team, recording four assists in the win over Stetson. Alex Sarr, the 7-1 French center playing for the Perth Wildcats in Australia, will be the first center off the board in June, but Clingan is making a strong case as the next one up for any team looking for size in the lane.

SEVEN blocks now for @UConnMBB's Donovan Clingan pic.twitter.com/sEJ1ARDD7n — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2024

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee

Knecht is the SEC Player of the Year and, even though Texas did a good job limiting his looks at the rim, still managed to put up 18 points in the second round. The 6-6 guard was one of the hottest names in the transfer portal last spring and chose Tennessee over North Carolina and Kansas to focus on his defense and getting better at guarding the perimeter. He has improved in that area this season and become a better rebounding guard, too. Knecht is averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the tournament and has been a consistent shot-creator all season long. His draft range is anywhere from late lottery to mid-first round.

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina

Ingram has become the X factor for UNC this season after transferring from Stanford. The point guard-forward tandem of R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot has been the bread and butter of Hubert Davis' offense, and Ingram just slid right in alongside Bacot in the frontcourt as an inside-out threat. The 6-7 forward can extend the defense with how well he takes players off the dribble and is a consistent 3-point shooter. In the win over Michigan State, Ingram went 5-for-7 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points. Ingram is a projected second-round pick and could jump up draft boards if he continues to shoot the 3-ball consistently and showcase his versatility as a perimeter player.

Jamal Shead, Houston

No. 1-seed Houston is so tough defensively and it all starts with the guard play of its 6-1 senior guard. Shead has been cold from 3-point range in the NCAA tournament but is the floor general that makes Houston so successful. He is a point guard who dictates the pace of the game and doesn't allow other teams to speed him up. He is so patient with the ball in his hands and can weave passes through traffic. In Houston's first two games, Shead averaged 16 points and 9.5 assists. Because he's on the smaller size, teams will be reluctant to take Shead in the first round, but any team looking for a reliable backup point guard who can give good minutes and run the offense will be targeting Shead in the draft.

Caleb Love, Arizona

Love transferred to Arizona after three seasons at North Carolina and immediately stepped into a leadership role on the team. With a four-year player like Love, there is sometimes a sense of over scouting, but it was nice to see him play well right away in a new system. Love got hot early in the win over Dayton and when the defense made adjustments, he was smart in finding Jaden Bradley, who really came alive in the second half for Arizona. Love is averaging 18.5 points and five assists in the tournament and is a player scouts are watching closely as Arizona advances to the Sweet 16.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

The 6-7 junior was instrumental in the overtime win over Oregon to make it to the Sweet 16. The Ducks defended Scheierman well, but he was still able to get to his spots offensively and made some great passes down the stretch when the double team came. Scheierman finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the win and is showing more creativity off the wing in the postseason. He's been more physical in the lane and really become comfortable in the pick-and-pop. If Creighton continues to play well and advance, Scheierman is a player who could sneak into the first round.