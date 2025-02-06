NBA trade deadline 2025: Raptors get Brandon Ingram from Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks backcourt during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on November 22, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Brandon Ingram has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

In return, the Pelicans receive Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Ingram, 27, hasn't played since Dec. 7, when he sprained his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Prior to that, he had just returned after a six-game absence due to foot tendinitis. Ingram hopes to be ready to play in the next two weeks.

The nine-year veteran is in the final year of his contract, paying him $36 million, and can be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Last summer, he was eligible for a four-year, $208 million max contract, which the Pelicans haven't been willing to offer. That's made Ingram a trade candidate ever since, but no team has shown interest in signing him to a max extension.

Ingram was the Pelicans' second-leading scorer this season, averaging 22.1 points (shooting 37% on 3-pointers) with 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games. Those numbers line up with his six seasons in New Orleans, during which he averaged 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists, while shooting 37% on 3s.

In nine seasons, Ingram has averaged 19.5 points while shooting 36% on 3s, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers after one season at Duke.

Toronto has been seeking another scorer to team with Scottie Barnes (who agreed to a five-year max extension last June), Gradey Dick and possibly one of the top players available in the 2025 NBA Draft. Signing Ingram to his own extension likely means the Raptors will let Bruce Brown and Chris Boucher go in free agency, and could also try to trade Jacob Poeltl and RJ Barrett before the draft.

In Brown, the Pelicans will get something of a power forward's skill set on a guard's frame, with strong defensive versatility and rebounding plus some nice playmaking on offense. He got his season started late due to a knee injury, making his 2024-25 debut on Dec. 29 against the Atlanta Hawks. His numbers have seen a small downturn compared to the last couple years, a product of being a bench piece on a struggling team.

Brown got his payday with the Pacers after a single season with the Denver Nuggets, where he was significant part of the first championship team in franchise history. He started 31 games during the regular season, but exclusively came off the bench during the playoff run and added a nice punch to Denver's second units.