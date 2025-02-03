NBA trade deadline 2025: Deal details, grades, analysis

There's nothing quite like a cover-of-darkness, nobody-saw-this-coming blockbuster with two of basketball's 10-best players to jolt the NBA's trade season into action.
The Dallas Mavericks' decision to send superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round draft pick early Sunday stunned team executives across the league. It also left one obvious question ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline: Who's next?
The Sacramento Kings followed about 20 hours later with a somewhat-less-surprising move, trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that also netted the Kings Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. In the span of less than a day, four current 20-point scorers had been dealt ahead of the league deadline — the most in NBA history, according to ESPN Research.
Those almost certainly won't be the final trades this week. We'll recap each here as they happen.
De’Aaron Fox to Spurs; Zach LaVine to Kings (Feb. 2)
Spurs get:
De’Aaron Fox
Jordan McLaughlin
Kings get:
Zach LaVine
Sidy Cissoko
Charlotte 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; becomes 2026 and ’27 second-rounders if not conveyed)
San Antonio 2027 first-round pick
Chicago 2025 second-round pick
Denver 2028 second-round pick
Rights returned to their own 2028 second-round pick
Bulls get:
Zach Collins
Tre Jones
Kevin Huerter
Rights returned to their own 2025 first-round pick
Trade grades | Spurs' deal for Fox should have West's attention
Mavs send Luka Dončić to Lakers for Anthony Davis (Feb. 2)
Lakers get:
Luka Dončić
Maxi Kleber
Markieff Morris
Mavericks get:
Anthony Davis
Max Christie
L.A. Lakers 2029 first-round pick
Jazz get:
Jalen Hood-Schifino
L.A. Clippers 2025 second-round pick
Dallas 2025 second-round pick
Trade grades | Does Dončić's trade signal a changing NBA landscape?
Clippers acquire Mills, Eubanks from Jazz (Feb. 1)
Clippers get:
Drew Eubanks
Patty Mills
Jazz get:
Mo Bamba (since waived)
P.J. Tucker
Clippers 2030 second-round pick
Cash considerations
Suns get three first-round picks from Jazz (Jan. 21)
Suns get:
2025 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)
2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)
2029 first-round pick (least favorable of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah)
Jazz get:
Phoenix 2031 first-round pick
Suns acquire Nick Richards (Jan. 15)
Hornets get:
Josh Okogie
Denver 2026 second-round pick
Denver 2031 second-round pick
Phoenix 2031 second-round pick
Suns get:
Nick Richards
Denver 2025 second-round pick
Lakers trade Russell for Finney-Smith (Dec. 29)
Lakers get:
Dorian Finney-Smith
Shake Milton
Nets get:
D'Angelo Russell
Maxwell Lewis
Lakers 2027, 2030 and 2031 second-round picks
Nets trade Dennis Schroder to Warriors (Dec. 15)
Warriors get:
Dennis Schroder
Miami 2025 second-round pick
Nets get:
De'Anthony Melton
Reece Beekman
Atlanta 2026 second-round pick
Atlanta 2028 second-round pick
Golden State 2029 second-round pick
Heat trade Thomas Bryant to Pacers (Dec. 15)
Pacers get:
Thomas Bryant
Heat get:
2031 second-round pick swap with Indiana