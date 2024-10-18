NBA title tiers, Lonzo Ball's return, Kawhi's knee injury & Bucks drama | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

As he is every Friday, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh for a trip all over the NBA in this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show.

The guys start in Los Angeles, with the news that Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely with knee inflammation. It's the same knee that kept him out of the Olympics and it's pretty scary that it's not ready to go after so much time away from basketball.

Isaiah Hartenstein's regular season debut with the OKC Thunder will be delayed due to a broken hand, but it doesn't sound serious. The 76ers breathed a sigh of relief when it turned out that Paul George's knee was not seriously injured.

Julius Randle made his Timberwolves debut in a preseason game against the Bulls, but the bigger story was the return of Lonzo Ball after dealing with knee issues for nearly 3 years. Tom and Kevin talk about their favorite parts of his first preseason game back on an NBA court.

After discussing the Milwaukee Bucks, who possibly inched closer to trading Giannis Antetokounmpo next offseason, Kevin goes through Tom's Title Tiers and picks out some of the teams that he feels are worthy of discussion.

(00:40) - Clippers F Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely (knee)

(05:15) - Thunder C Isaiah Hartenstein out 5-6 weeks (hand)

(07:20) - 76ers avoid bad news on Paul George's knee

(09:35) - Bulls G Lonzo Ball looks great in preseason return

(16:20) - Timberwolves F Julius Randle debuts

(18:35) - Giannis wonders if the Bucks would trade him

(29:45) - Tom's Title Tiers: Memphis Grizzlies

(36:20) - Tom's Title Tiers: Houston Rockets

(41:40) - Tom's Title Tiers: Indiana Pacers

(44:30) - Tom's Title Tiers: Golden State Warriors

(51:20) - Tom's Title Tiers: Denver Nuggets

(01:00:30) - Tom's Title Tiers: Charlotte Hornets

(01:03:15) - DeAndre Ayton comeback season?

(01:05:50) - Tom's Title Tiers: New York Knicks

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts