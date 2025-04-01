NBA suspends 5 players as a result of Pistons-Timberwolves melee

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 30: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on March 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The NBA announced that five players have been suspended from Sunday's kerfluffle between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars has suspended Pistons forward/center Isaiah Stewart for two games, while Detroit forward Ron Holland II and guard Marcus Sasser will sit for one game, as will T'Wolves center-forward Naz Reid and guard Donte DiVincenzo.

Reid and DiVincenzo will miss Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Holland II, Sasser and Stewart will begin their individual suspensions on Wednesday.

