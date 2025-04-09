NBA reportedly rescinds Luka Dončić's 2nd technical foul, which Lakers star said was caused by a ref's mistake

The NBA has rescinded the technical foul that got Luka Dončić ejected in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Dončić was hit with the foul after an official thought he made a comment toward him, but the Lakers star said after the game he was actually talking to a fan behind the official.

The NBA has notified the Lakers that it has rescinded the second technical foul on Luka Doncic from Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 9, 2025

