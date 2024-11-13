NBA referee Scott Wall undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia

Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Referee Scott Wall #31 looks on during the first quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Veteran NBA referee Scott Wall was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year, the National Basketball Referees Association announced Wednesday.

The 58-year-old Wall spent 30 days in the hospital after undergoing chemotherapy treatment, but the NBRA said that the leukemia cells in his body have been eliminated. Wall will now move into the next part of his treatment plan.

NBA officials will use whistles with Wall's No. 31 on them for the rest of this season "in solidarity with our brother."

Wall is in his 30th season as an NBA referee and has officiated over 1,500 games with the 2012 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando listed as the most memorable game he's worked.