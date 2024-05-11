NBA playoffs: P.J. Washington shines again as Mavericks pull away from Thunder in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead

P.J. Washington Chet Holmgren Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) goes up to dunk over Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, right, during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

P.J. Washington is taking over in Dallas.

Washington, after dropping a playoff career-high 29 points on Thursday night, led the Mavericks past the Oklahoma City Thunder once again on Saturday afternoon. Washington put up 27 points and hit five 3-pointers to push the Mavericks to a 105-101 win in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series at the American Airlines Center. The win puts Dallas up 2-1 over the top seed in the West.

The Mavericks jumped up early in the first quarter yet again after starting the game 6-of-6 from the field. But like it’s been the entire series, the Thunder bounced right back to keep the game close. After cutting Dallas’ lead to a single possession by the end of the first, the Thunder used an 11-5 run to open the second quarter that Jalen Williams capped with a 3-pointer — which gave them their first lead since the opening minutes.

The Thunder took a one-point lead into halftime after that, thanks to a back-to-back sequence and a huge answer to a Doncic bucket by Isaiah Joe — who had 10 points off the bench.

LUKA FOR THE LEAD.

ISAIAH JOE ANSWERS.



What a first half of Game 3 on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/HryEJF0cE4 — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

The Thunder nearly pulled away in the third quarter after using an 11-0 run early in the period, but Washington and the Mavericks responded instantly. They went on a 16-0 tear to jump right out in front again, and took a four-point lead after Washington hit yet another corner 3-pointer.

"P.J. WASHINGTON CAN'T BE STOPPED."



29 in Game 2... 27 today 🔥🔥



16-0 Mavs run to retake the lead on ABC. pic.twitter.com/q2vK13phSk — NBA (@NBA) May 11, 2024

Oklahoma City nearly lost Williams to an awkward ankle injury in the third quarter, too. He crashed to the court after a screen and remained down for quite some time grabbing his ankle, and then he limped off the floor to the locker room. He returned to start the fourth quarter, however, and finished out the game without much issue.

Though the Thunder cut it to a single possession with just a minute left, it was Irving who flew past Williams and dropped a perfect left-handed floater at the rim — which put the Mavericks up enough to seal the four-point win.

Washington had six rebounds and two assists to go with his 27 points, which brings him to 57 combined points in the last two games for Dallas. He averaged just 12.9 points per game this season. Luka Dončić added 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Irving had 22 points and seven assists.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with a near triple-double. He finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Williams added with 16 points and eight assists, and Chet Holmgren dropped 13 points and eight rebounds.

Game 4 of the series is set for Monday night in Dallas.

