NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Which players are on the rise after the draft combine? The latest projections for every pick

While in Chicago this past week at the NBA Draft Combine, I kept thinking about the last time I was there in 2019. I was inside the private lottery room when the balls bounced New Orleans' way, giving the Pelicans the first pick and a shot at Zion Williamson. Alvin Gentry stood up and did the "ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?" routine from Gladiator. It was incredible. Executives literally high-fived him. Everyone thought it was the turning point. The league's most cursed franchise had finally landed the guy.

Zion was supposed to be the next Charles Barkley. Maybe even the next LeBron. But six years later, the Pelicans still haven’t won a playoff series with him. He’s played just 214 games. They’ve averaged 35 wins and shuffled through roster constructions like it’s fantasy basketball. Gentry didn’t even last a full season after his big lottery night celebration, and David Griffin, who drafted Zion, got canned last month. The team hit the jackpot and somehow ended up right back in the lottery.

There’s a buzz now over Dallas landing Cooper Flagg, who is a much safer prospect than Zion, but there’s still no guarantee he becomes a star. You can land the most hyped prospect and still end up right back where you started. Talent matters, of course. But so do health, development, culture, fit, timing, coaching, and a dozen other factors.

That’s why teams aren’t just focused on the top of the board. They’re digging for prospects that might outplay their slot and look like the true prize when we do re-drafts years from now. That’s what teams use Chicago for: seeing players up close, asking them questions, and collecting information that doesn’t show up on Synergy clips. In a year where eight teams hold multiple first-round picks, a ton of movement is expected. Teams with ammo to make trades will be targeting the player they define as the likely steal of the draft.

After a week in Chicago, a few of those names are rising in this mock draft.

Could the draft night steal be Carter Bryant, the versatile Arizona freshman forward who began to blossom to close the season? Or Cedric Coward, who’s gone from Division III to projected first-rounder? Or maybe it’s a guy who wasn’t even in Chicago, like French forward Noa Essengue, who’s shining to close his season overseas.

Zion is a reminder that the top of the draft doesn’t always deliver a franchise cornerstone, and that the best player in a class is often found further down the board.

So with that in mind, after a week of interviews, front office whispers, and recalibrated evaluations, here’s my latest mock draft.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

All indications at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago are that the Mavericks will indeed keep the first pick and select Flagg. With that said, Nico Harrison did say at his end-of-season press conference: “You’ll see when our team is healthy again, we’re going to be competing for a championship.” Does a rookie actually help that mission? Flagg would but not as much as a proven star. So if a significant offer is on the table, wouldn’t Nico at least listen? Even if so, perhaps other powers that be in Dallas wouldn’t allow it to happen because Flagg is someone that can still help in both the short-term and long-term as a do-it-all forward who hustles like a madman, makes his teammates better as a passer, and has dialed in a knockdown jumper. He’s both the best offensive and defensive prospect in this draft class, making him the safest No. 1 pick in ages. As long as his jumper falls, he could play as a small forward next to Anthony Davis and another big. It’s his growth as a shot creator that will decide if he reaches his All-Star floor or soars to his Hall of Fame ceiling.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

If the Spurs keep the second pick and don’t trade out of this position, it seems like Harper will be the pick. Harper is a big-bodied lefty combo guard with NBA blood in his veins, as the son of Ron Harper, who was a 20/5/5 guy before winning five titles as a role player. Like his father, Harper has a high floor with the skill, poise, and playmaking instincts to dictate the game at his pace. He isn't an ideal fit, though, next to De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle because of questions about his jumper. Harper made only 36.8% of his catch-and-shoot 3s and just 28.7% of his dribble jumpers as a Rutgers freshman. Fox and Castle are more interior-focused guards, too, and so is Jeremy Sochan in the frontcourt. How many shaky shooters can the Spurs really put around Victor Wembanyama? No matter what the Spurs are signaling ahead of the draft, I’m not convinced they’d be happy taking Harper unless he shows dramatic progress as a shooter in workouts.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Sixers fans are already at war over Bailey. On one side of the debate, the Rutgers freshman is viewed as a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor and with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. And at his size, he fits next to Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain in the years to come. While his upside is clear, the other side of the debate rightfully wonders: Can the Sixers afford to wait on Bailey to maybe turn into something when the clock is ticking on the Joel Embiid era? And how realistically will Bailey accept a backseat role? In Chicago he was asked about his wild shot selection and said: “That might be a bad shot to you, you don’t work on it. I work on it.” The issue is he made only 36.4% of his midrange pull-ups and 24.4% of his pull-up 3s. If he's willing to change his shot diet, then concerns about his short-term fit in Philly would be alleviated. But not entirely. Bailey’s shooting consistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down. So at the least, the expectation around the league is the Sixers will look around and see if there are any offers worth taking for this pick, whether it’s a trade down or out.

4. Charlotte Hornets: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Edgecombe is an explosive, high-motor wing who flies out of nowhere for poster dunks and chase-down blocks. He pairs his elite athleticism with a knockdown spot-up jumper and fearless slashing. Edgecombe needs to improve his shot creation to become more of a primary creator, but that’ll matter less in Charlotte as long as LaMelo Ball stays healthy.

5. Utah Jazz: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke

It’s a major blow to the Jazz to fall four slots, especially this year when there’s no obvious pick here that fits the remainder of the roster. With Utah sitting on a mountain of young players and 12 first-round picks, the team could realistically put together an offer to trade up. Or maybe if there’s a favored prospect who could still be available a few slots down, trading down would be logical too. But if the Jazz stay put, Knueppel makes some sense since he brings more than just a sharpshooter’s stroke thanks to his brainy pick-and-roll playmaking and crafty scoring feel. Pairing him with the existing young backcourt plus Lauri Markkanen at forward works because Knueppel can simply fit with anyone. There could be some untapped upside in him, too, since he’s got a slick midrange bag and strength scoring inside. To become a player that takes over games, though, he’ll need to overcome his average athleticism.

6. Washington Wizards: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

As crushing as it is for the Wizards to get leapfrogged in the draft, maybe it could end up a blessing in disguise. The Wizards were last in offensive rating this season, so they are badly in need of scoring punch from someone like Johnson. At Texas, Johnson showed he’s a clutch shot-maker who can catch fire from all over the floor, drilling step-backs and off-screen jumpers with ease. But he needs to continue developing his point guard skills while also honing his shot selection and dramatically improving his defense.

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Before Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles in January, the Pelicans were 9-22 with him in the lineup. Granted, only 103 of his minutes came with Zion Williamson on the floor, but Murray didn’t exactly look like the long-term answer at point guard. And with his tragic injury, the Pelicans could use someone that does fill that void. Fears has the skills to become that for them as a dynamic guard with a twitchy attacking style and a knack for coming through as a clutch shooter. He was one of college basketball’s youngest freshmen, and it showed with his shaky decision-making as a shooter and passer. But he has a feel for shot creation and a handle that lets him get anywhere on the floor, so he may only need time to emerge as a star.

8. Brooklyn Nets: Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm

Essengue is a toolsy forward with a fluid handle, dynamic finishing package, and highly versatile defense. Though he’s a raw Frenchman, he’s starting to string together his best run of the season. This week, he had 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals against Euroleague team Alba Berlin in the German league playoffs. At 6-foot-9 with upside across the board, that’s why he’s rising up draft boards. But he isn’t without concerns, since he’s made only 26.2% of his jump shots this season. Brooklyn has a clean slate of a future, though, so it’d only make sense to take a big swing after not moving up into the top four.

9. Toronto Raptors: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach is a towering rim protector with switchable mobility, erasing shots at the rim and shadowing quick guards on the perimeter. In the long-term he could be the anchor of the Raptors' defense. But beyond dunking lobs, he’s a work in progress on offense with a lack of seasoning as a screener, shooter, and creator. He also grabbed zero rebounds in his final game at Duke. Such a raw skill-set should come as no surprise since the South Sudan native didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13. The tools are obvious, though, and at the draft combine he once again showed his flashes of a 3-point jumper. A team that can afford to be patient, such as the Raptors, could be in for a great reward down the line.

10. Houston Rockets: Kasparas Jakučionis, G, Illinois

The Reed Sheppard selection one year ago signaled that the Rockets were looking for a future shot creator that can someday take over for Fred VanVleet. Taking Jakučionis would give them another guy in the developmental pipeline. The Illinois freshman is a slick shot creator with a creative passing gene and a fearless scoring ability, carving up defenses with crafty finishes, step-back jumpers, and jaw-dropping passes. But he’d follow up those highlights with turnover brain-farts that would derail the hype train. So, much like Sheppard, he might need time to figure things out in the G League.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

The Blazers trended way up on defense in the second half of the season, so taking Bryant would serve as a double-down on the team’s newfound identity. Bryant is a rangy, athletic forward who projects as a highly versatile defender. He’s raw on offense, but he shot the hell out of the ball for Arizona in the conference tournament and NCAA tournament. And his success continued at the draft combine, where he was a standout and is widely considered as a lock to stay in the draft. At this point, it’d be surprising if he returned to Arizona for his sophomore year. If his shooting sustains throughout pre-draft workouts before the early entry deadline on May 28, he’ll cement his status as a lottery prospect.

12. Chicago Bulls: Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen is a burly big with guard-like handles who dazzles with spin moves and crafty finishes like his game-winning leaning jumper to send Maryland to the Sweet 16. But his draft stock did get dinged in Chicago with some executives expressing concern over his conditioning and his lack of progress as a shooter. In the early part of his career, he’ll likely need to make an impact with his interior skills. And if he did indeed go to the Bulls, once Nikola Vučević walks in free agency in 2026 (or gets traded prior) then he’d be able to contribute in a larger role. The question is how long, if ever, it’ll take to translate his velvet touch to the perimeter. If he does that, he has an offensive star upside. But his interior scoring, playmaking chops, and magnetic rebounding alone give him tantalizing potential. Those traits make him a fascinating fit as a two-man threat with Coby White and the existing Chicago core.

13. Atlanta Hawks: Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Clint Capela is a free agent this summer, so minutes at center could be open for the Hawks next season. Newell would fill in immediately because he has springs in his legs, regularly slamming lobs and swatting shots. Trae Young would find him for a ton of easy shots, and with Onyeka Okongwu extending his range more and more each season, there’d be less pressure on Newell to effectively shoot 3s as he begins his career. On defense, Newell projects as a highly versatile defender that’d fit in with Atlanta’s very switchable group.

14. San Antonio Spurs: Liam McNeeley, F, Connecticut

McNeeley is a sharpshooting wing with superb instincts moving without the ball, and the touch to splash from deep ranges. Though he doesn’t project as a primary shot creator, his feel as a connective passer gives him the skill to fit into any type of offense. He’s exactly the type of player the Spurs need next to Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle, plus Dylan Harper if he is indeed the pick at No. 2.

15. Oklahoma City (via Miami): Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

The Thunder had an all-time great defensive rating in the modern era, so taking Murray-Boyles would serve as a double-down on the team’s identity while also offering a new ingredient to the foundation. Murray-Boyles operates like a defensive savant the way he locks down every position, uses his ninja-quick hands to swipe at the ball, and inhales rebounds. He’s a special defensive presence whose size would give OKC even more versatility. And offensively he’s a bulldozer finisher with a playmaking feel. Improving his jumper would move him out of tweener territory and into All-Star status.

16. Orlando Magic: Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

It would be a gift from the basketball gods if Richardson lands in Orlando’s lap at this pick. The Magic ranked 25th in 3-point attempts and last in percentage. It’d be a shocker if they didn’t draft someone who can shoot at this spot. And Richardson is one of the best shooters in the class after making 45.7% of his catch-and-shoot 3s at Michigan State. Beyond that, he is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father, Jason Richardson. Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism, though, so his smaller stature could cap his upside.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

Coward has gone from a Division III player to a potential first-round pick in just a few years behind his rapid development into a prospect with a valued 3-and-D skill-set. And in Chicago, he was one of the biggest risers measuring in at 6-foot-5 barefoot with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, while shooting the hell out of the ball. Coward has a choice to attend Duke next season, but league sources widely expect him to stay in the draft and possibly rise into the top 20. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker set to hit free agency, Minnesota might need someone to fill his minutes, which would make Coward a great fit here. But Coward brings even higher upside thanks to his passing vision. For more on Coward, watch or listen to my one-on-one interview with him on The Kevin O'Connor Show.

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis): Egor Demin, G, BYU

Demin has a rare ability at his size to make dazzling passes. At 6-foot-9, he’d add a unique ingredient to the Wizards frontcourt. But he’s no guarantee to thrive in the NBA. At BYU, Demin struggled to shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, making him more of a love-him or hate-him prospect than a sure thing. With Tre Johnson, Bub Carrington, and Jordan Poole in Washington’s backcourt, Demin could slowly develop as a creator while leaning into his existing strengths as a cutter, screener, and defender.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee): Nolan Traoré, G, Saint-Quentin

Traoré oozes upside with his size, blazing speed, and shiftiness off the bounce. And it’s starting to manifest into actual production: In his last game, he dropped 21 points with seven assists to only two turnovers. And he continued to shoot the heck out of the ball too. Over his last six games, he’s made 50% of his 3s. And over his last 10 games, he’s made 82% of his free throws. Inefficient scoring and erratic decision-making are the big concerns with Traoré, but if he keeps this up there’s a chance he won’t even make it to this pick for Brooklyn to pair him with a French teammate in Essengue.

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State): Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Pat Riley said he has no plans to retire and that “80 is the new 60,” so it’s hard to imagine the Heat going with a raw project in the draft. Which is why Clifford makes a ton of sense: He is a tough-as-nails wing who does it all. He defends multiple positions, crashes the boards, and scores from everywhere. As a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high-level competition despite his age. But he has the skills to help Miami win games right away.

21. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Will Riley, F, Illinois

After taking Knueppel with their lottery pick, the Jazz go with Riley here to add even more versatility to the roster. Riley has dynamic driving ability and playmaking instincts that scream upside as a jumbo-sized, shot-creating wing. His jumper is streaky, and his defense is unreliable since he’s so lean physically and lacks fundamentals, but Utah can afford to be patient.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Penda plays like a veteran with a winning mentality, offering connective playmaking, switchable defense, and high-level feel. He’ll need to improve his jumper to stick long-term, but his unselfish game and defensive utility give him a strong foundation to contribute in Atlanta.

23. Indiana Pacers: Maxime Raynaud, F/C, Stanford

With Myles Turner entering free agent this offseason, the Pacers could be in need of a center. Even if he does return, Raynaud could serve as a backup center or give Indiana a versatile option for a two-big look. Raynaud has leveled up every year at Stanford, turning into a player who pops 3s, slashes to the rim with a smooth handle, and makes eye-popping passes. As a talented passer who also offers solid defense, there's little reason to think the Frenchman won't carve out an NBA role.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers): Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Lendeborg fills the stat sheet in every category, showing off athletic shot creation, dominant rebounding and versatile defense. There really isn’t anything he can’t do, it’s just a matter of whether what he does in a weaker conference can translate to the pros. Some NBA teams hope he returns to school, since he’d face a much higher level of competition as a Michigan transfer. But what if he gets promised by a team such as OKC, where he’d be in a great player developmental program? It’d be a tough choice for Lendeborg, and certainly the Thunder would be wise to take a big swing with one or two of their firsts.

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver): Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

Here’s another shooter for the Magic. Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense, swatting shots and snagging boards. He has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, but this would matter less for an Orlando team that would place him in a defined role.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York): Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

Wolf is a 7-footer who ran point for Michigan, playing a slick style with risky passes and step-back jumpers that made him a highlight factory. But he’s also a turnover machine, and his shooting numbers are shaky, making him more of a raw bet who needs time to prove he can match his flash with substance. The Nets are exactly the type of team that would be wise to take a swing for the fences with him.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston): Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

The Nets have five top-36 picks. Are they really going to keep all of these? I doubt it. But regardless of what Brooklyn does, drafting one or multiple guards could make some sense since this roster is a clean slate. Clayton is a fearless shooter with the versatility to take any shot at any moment, as we saw when he led Florida to the national championship. But his limitations as a defender hold him back from being an elite prospect.

28. Boston Celtics: Thomas Sorber, F/C, Georgetown

Al Horford turns 39 this summer and Kristaps Porziņģis can’t stay on the floor. The Celtics need to start thinking about the future of the center position, and Sorber could absolutely be a steal at this part of the draft. Sorber is unlikely to participate in on-court workouts due to a foot injury that ended his freshman year at Georgetown after just 24 games, but he still projects as a first-round pick due to his brick-house frame and the throwback skill-set to match. He sets strong screens, scores with soft-touch finishes, and has gritty drop-coverage instincts.

29. Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland): Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm

Saraf is a crafty, lefty playmaker who relies on guile, footwork, and body control. Limited shooting and athleticism could cap his upside, but his positional size and skill could be hard to pass up at this point of the first round, especially for a playmaking-needy team like the Suns.

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City): Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

James Harden can’t be the only source of playmaking for the Clippers. They need someone who can allow him to operate off-ball, if he’s willing. Pettiford is a combo guard with a sniper’s touch, raining 3s and lethal floaters while flashing playmaking savvy and a bulldog mentality on both ends. But his smaller size means he’ll need to clean up his shot selection and decision-making to max out his game at the next level.

SECOND ROUND

31. Timberwolves: Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Might it be time to find a cheap big man? Both Naz Reid and Julius Randle have player options this summer, and Rudy Gobert will be 33 next season with only two guaranteed seasons remaining on his contract. Kalkbrenner is a throwback 7-footer who owns the paint, swatting shots with his giant wingspan and dunking everything in sight. It’s a bit strange he isn’t a better rebounder. But as a super senior, he’s also developed some sneaky passing and shooting skills that hint at higher upside, making him a worthy gamble despite his age for a win-now team like Minnesota.

32. Celtics: Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

With Jayson Tatum out for most if not all of next season, the Celtics will need more shot creation. Especially if the Celtics are indeed going to make big moves to cut down on their salary number this offseason. Philon is a shifty point guard with a buttery floater, advanced pick-and-roll playmaking, and a deceptive handle that lets him control the tempo. His feathery touch teases untapped shooting potential, but he’s got to prove it to become an offensive maestro.

33. Hornets: Bogoljub Marković, F, Mega Basket

The Hornets were 28th in 3-point percentage last season, so finding more shooting is a must in this draft. Marković is a modern stretch forward who also offers skill as a passer and post scorer. But to handle the rigors of the NBA and become a positive defender, he needs to add a ton of muscle.

34. Hornets: Koby Brea, G, Kentucky

Another shooter here for Charlotte. Brea projects as a shooting specialist who has a clear path to becoming a rotation player because of his highly sought after skill. But in order to avoid being a weak link on defense, he’ll need to make improvements to his athleticism.

35. Sixers: Drake Powell, G/F, North Carolina

The Sixers could use more wing defense and Powell is a switch-everything defender who plays with a high motor. If his spot-up jumper translates he checks all the boxes to be a 3-and-D role player at a minimum. Without the guarantee of a jumper, he at least has a chiseled frame that he uses to barrel into defenders at the rim and to contain opponents when he’s on defense.

36. Nets: Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Real Madrid

Brooklyn will likely consolidate some of its five picks this year. But if the Nets keep this pick, Gonzalez could fit anywhere as a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense. If his jumper and handle develop, he could be a versatile two-way starter. But he barely even played off the bench overseas.

37. Pistons: Milos Uzan, G, Houston

This is Detroit’s lone pick in this draft. How will they build on what was such a promising step forward this season? Adding another creator next to Cade Cunningham would make sense, especially someone like Uzan, who has long been a high-IQ combo guard who knits teams together with his playmaking skills and defensive hustle. After transferring to Houston, he honed his jumper to give him an even stronger skill-set to excel for many years in the NBA.

38. Spurs: Alex Condon, F/C, Florida

So far in this mock the Spurs have taken a guard (Harper) and a wing (McNeeley). Now it’s time for a big in Condon, who could play next to Wembanyama. Condon is a high-octane Aussie big with a relentless motor, versatile defense, and the playmaking pizzazz for no-look dimes. But most modern bigs need either a reliable jumper or immense interior size, leaving him as a bit of a tweener at this stage.

39. Raptors: Miles Byrd, G, San Diego State

After selecting Maluach in the lottery, it wouldn’t hurt to add a wing to the roster like Byrd. At San Diego State, Byrd made a tremendous statistical impact turning defense into offense on a regular basis. But he’s got a loose handle and a shaky jumper, making him more of a raw project with a lot to prove. The Raptors should be the type of team willing to take a swing on him, given they aren’t in a win-now situation.

40. Wizards: Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

Yang is a massive Chinese 7-footer who scores with old-school craft, passes well, and cleans the glass. But how much his slow feet and lack of shooting range can be improved will determine whether he can stick in the pros. The Wizards should roll the dice because Alex Sarr could in theory help Yang on defense, while Yang’s offense could lift all the other talent already on the roster.

41. Warriors: Kam Jones, G, Marquette

What’s become apparent watching the Warriors without Stephen Curry is the need for more reliable shot creation. Jones offers crafty combo guard skills with advanced shot creation and a blossoming playmaking feel. But his so-so athleticism and streaky shooting paint him as just a cog rather than the rare star upperclassmen set to enter the league. That’s perfectly fine for the Warriors, as long as he’s able to find better consistency as a shooter.

42. Kings: Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

It’s the end of an era in Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox is gone. Domantas Sabonis could be next. It’s time to take a big swing instead of playing it safe: Beringer is a center but has the quickness of a guard, giving him immense defensive versatility to build on for years to come. He began playing basketball only three years ago, which makes him a raw project, but also makes his natural talents all the more impressive. There’s a chance he doesn’t even make it all the way to Sacramento, but someone is always bound to fall.

43. Jazz: Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he’s able to figure out the shot, then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player. Utah could use energizers like him, making him more than worth the bet at this stage of the draft.

44. Thunder: Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Lanier transferred to Tennessee after four years at North Florida and immediately thrived as a knockdown shooter with shot-making creativity. But without great size or playmaking at his age, he projects as more of a role player. And the Thunder could use someone like him in the developmental pipeline because an organization can never have enough shooting.

45. Bulls: John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Tonje will enter the NBA at age 24 with some readymade skills as an off-ball movement scorer and shooter. But his athletic ceiling and defense will determine if he’s more than just a backup. It wouldn’t be so bad if that’s all he tops out as for the Bulls, who have Coby White currently leading the backcourt.

46. Magic: Sion James, G, Duke

So far in this mock the Magic have drafted a guard (Richardson) and a forward (Fleming). Both of them can shoot. Here, they get a wing in James, who after years of laying bricks has worked hard to become a dead-eye, spot-up shooter. And he brings much more than shooting as a crafty playmaker who keeps the ball moving. He’s also a versatile defender who sets a tone with his hustle.

47. Bucks: Hunter Sallis

The future of Giannis Antetokounmpo looms, making this mid-second-rounder feel like an afterthought for Milwaukee. But with or without Giannis, the franchise’s limited assets means hitting these picks matters a lot. It would be on brand for general manager Jon Horst to take a swing, and granted not many swings are available at this point of the draft, but Sallis might qualify. Even though Sallis is a senior, he’s a midrange bucket-getter and a spark-plug scorer who has flashed high-level skills. If he can put the pieces together in the NBA, then perhaps he could end up an even better pro than he was a college player.

48. Grizzlies: Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

Williams is potentially transferring to Kansas, the potential top-ranked team in the nation next season. It wasn’t exactly a big week for him at the draft combine. So he’s got a tough decision to make whether to stay in the draft or go back to college. If he goes pro, then Memphis would be a strong mutual fit. Williams is a broad-shouldered wing with the versatility to slide from point guard to power forward, always showing the ability to make a positive impact no matter what his team needs. A lack of top-end athleticism puts him in a role player bucket, but he brings more than enough winning qualities.

49. Cavs: Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State

The season was a crash landing finish for Cleveland. And now, the franchise faces big questions this summer. Ty Jerome is an unrestricted free agent and it could be incredibly difficult to keep him, so finding a role player who can also handle a little bit could be a priority in the draft. Watkins is a versatile player who can run the show, slash to the paint, and switch across positions on defense. But the development of his jumper is stuck in quicksand, which raises questions about his ability to excel in a less prominent on-ball role.

50. Knicks: Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Mitchell Robinson is a great interior defender, but his limitations as a free throw shooter can put a strain on the Knicks offense. New York needs another option to play at center. Broome is a super senior who brings a ready-made game as an interior finisher with a passing feel and tone-setting defense. Though his shaky jumper hasn’t progressed as much as NBA teams had hoped, playing next to Karl-Anthony Towns would allow Broome to take the interior role.

51. Clippers: Payton Sandfort

Sandfort is a beautiful shooter off the catch capable of knocking down shots from anywhere. Even though his numbers dipped as a senior at Iowa, he played through a fractured wrist and torn labrums on both of his shoulders! But when he’s healthy, he could provide a spark as a member of the Clippers bench.

52. Suns: Eric Dixon, F, Villanova

Dixon is a burly forward who brings a toughness and physicality to the game. As Villanova’s all-time leading scorer, he showed versatile scoring skills, but in the NBA his lack of athleticism will put a limit on the type of usage he can receive. The pros outweigh the cons for a team in need of a tone-setter like the Suns though.

53. Jazz: Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Utah’s fourth and final pick in this mock lands them Proctor, a former projected lottery pick who had three up-and-down years at Duke. But his progress as a junior offers plenty of room for optimism. Proctor is a tall combo guard with great passing vision that was expected to go one-and-done, but has taken until his junior year to look ready for the NBA. At this point, he’s sharpened his jumper and become an even better defender.

54. Pacers: Alex Toohey, F, Sydney Kings

Toohey is a jack-of-all-trades Australian forward who grinds on defense and loves to dish the ball around. But his scoring comes and goes with his streaky jumper since he’s not someone who generates many of his own shots. He could fit right into Indiana’s versatile roster.

55. Lakers: RJ Luis, G/F, St. John's

As the Lakers build out their roster around Luka Dončić, they’re going to need rugged wings like Luis who can set a tone on defense with his versatility and intensity. At this point of the draft, every player has their flaws though. Luis got benched in St. John’s final game because his shaky shooting and decision-making on offense became such an issue. If he can improve those concerns though, his downhill attacking style could become an asset.

56. Grizzlies: Michael Ružić, C, Joventut

Ružić projects as a knockdown shooter with passing feel, though at only 18 until October he is incredibly raw physically. With so many young players already on the roster, the Grizzlies could stash him and let him continue to develop overseas.

57. Magic: Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

Nembhard is an excellent floor general who excels in pick-and-roll situations and made great progress as a scorer during his senior year. But with his small stature, he has natural limitations that put a cap on his upside. For the Magic, he’d bring value as a set-up man for the stars.

58. Cavs: Izan Almansa, F, Perth

If the Cavaliers make a big change this offseason by trading Jarrett Allen, they could use another big on the roster to continue allowing for two-big lineups. Almansa is an accomplished international big who projects as a versatile offensive hub and prolific rebounder, though sooner than later his production will need to start matching his flashes of upside.

59. Rockets: Alijah Martin, G, Florida

Martin is a hyper-athletic, high-energy guard who plays bigger than his size and impacts the game with his toughness, rebounding, and defensive grit. But his positional tweener status, streaky shooting, and limited creation ability complicate his path to carve out a specialized role. If the Rockets end up making some trades this summer, then Martin can help maintain their elite defense as a member of bench lineups.

