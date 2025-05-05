NBA & Fantasy Basketball Loser Lineup: Los Angeles Clippers — is there any hope?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: James Harden #1 and Ivica Zubac #40 of the LA Clippers reacts during a 116-113 Phoenix Suns overtime win in the season home opening game at Intuit Dome on October 23, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. Every defeated team leaves behind stories of promise and failure — the players who stand at the crossroads of potential and uncertainty. We're not here to dwell on the heartbreak of a postseason exit, but to sift through the aftermath, piecing together what it means for fantasy rosters and spotlighting the players who deserve your attention.

For every team sent packing, we'll analyze one standout player primed for growth and one major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value.

The NBA offseason is already shaping up to be a drama-filled, rumor-laden affair. This is all about understanding what's next, not just for the teams themselves, but for the fantasy basketball managers who are getting a pulse ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Clippers got clipped in seven games thanks to a blowout loss to the Nuggets on Saturday night, capped by James Harden's underwhelming seven-point and 13-assist performance. I don't see where the Clippers go with limited draft capital and their short-term future dependent on Kawhi Leonard.

For fantasy basketball managers, Ivica Zubac will go as far as James Harden does, and that's a duo that can be trusted heading into next season.

Kawhi Leonard's availability

Kawhi Leonard is an outstanding fantasy asset ... when he plays. He balled out in the fantasy playoffs, but suiting up for just 44 games last season is the problem fantasy managers must deal with. His flexibility across three positions is great. He's as efficient as they come. But to spend a mid-round pick on someone whose knee can flare up at any moment — nah, not worth the risk for me.

Can Harden stay consistent?

The Beard is Mr. floor raiser and he won me a few championships this past season after averaging 22.5 points, 8.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds. The playoff woes don't concern me as long as he brings it in the regular season like he's proven to do. I like targeting guys with a high usage rate who can score with a high volume of assists and steals. Harden consistently meets those criteria within the first few rounds of fantasy drafts.

Ivica Zubac's breakout

Zubac was in my top three for Most Improved Player this year. The big man averaged 16.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks with 65% shooting. The chemistry is flowing with Zu and Harden as they posted the highest assist combo in the league. I'd even stack them on a fantasy team since they play so well off each other. Most importantly, each played 75+ games.

The supporting cast

Norman Powell might get over-drafted next year because, while he averaged 22/3/3 on 49% shooting, his production after the All-Star Break wasn't good, posting 14/2/2 on 43% shooting. His scoring and shot volume dipped when Leonard returned, too.