NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one where the West is coming into clearer view

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 09: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers high fives Russell Westbrook #0, Terance Mann #14 and Norman Powell #24 during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 09, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (55-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 6.8

Magic number for top-two seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @DEN, ATL, PHX

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets

2. Denver Nuggets (55-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 5.4

Magic number for top-two seed: 3

Remaining schedule: MIN, @SAS, @MEM

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

No relevant tiebreakers

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (54-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 6.2

Magic number for top-two seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: SAS, MIL, DAL

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets

4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-28)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.8

Magic number for No. 4 seed: 1

Remaining schedule: PHX, UTA, HOU

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks

5. Dallas Mavericks (49-30)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 2.8

Magic number for No. 5 seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @MIA, DET, @OKC

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Pelicans

6. New Orleans Pelicans (47-32)

Net rating: 4.8

Magic number for playoff berth: 3

Remaining schedule: @SAC, @GSW, LAL

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings

7. Phoenix Suns (46-33)

Net rating: 2.8

Magic number for top-eight seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @LAC, @SAC, @MIN

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

8. Sacramento Kings (45-34)

Net rating: 1.6

Magic number for top-eight seed: 3

Remaining schedule: NOP, PHX, POR

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

9. Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)

Net rating: 0.4

Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @MEM, @NOP

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns

10. Golden State Warriors (44-35)

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @POR, NOP, UTA

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Mavericks at Heat (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

DAL clinches a top-five seed with a win or a NOP loss

DAL will be eliminated contention from the No. 4 seed with a loss or a LAC win

Spurs at Thunder (8 p.m.)

OKC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 1 seed with a loss and a MIN win

Timberwolves at Nuggets (10 p.m., ESPN)

MIN clinches a top-two seed with a win and an OKC loss

Suns at Clippers (10:30 p.m.)

LAC clinches the No. 4 seed with a win or a DAL loss

PHX eliminates LAL and GSW from contention for a guaranteed playoff seed with a win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (62-17)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (48-31)

Clinched playoff berth

Net rating: 3.0

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 2

Remaining schedule: ORL, @OKC, @ORL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks

3. New York Knicks (47-32)

Net rating: 5.0

Magic number for top-four seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @BOS, BKN, CHI

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers

4. Orlando Magic (46-33)

Net rating: 2.3

Magic number for top-four seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @MIL, @PHI, MIL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33)

Net rating: 2.5

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: MEM, IND, CHA

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Heat

6. Indiana Pacers (46-34)

Net rating: 2.6

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @CLE, ATL

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers, Heat

7. Philadelphia 76ers (45-35)

Net rating: 2.8

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: ORL, BKN

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

8. Miami Heat (44-35)

Net rating: 1.7

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: DAL, TOR, TOR

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (37-42)

Clinched play-in berth

Net rating: -2.1

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @DET, @WAS, @NYK

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-43)

Clinched play-in berth

Net rating: -1.6

Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: CHA, @MIN, @IND

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

Wednesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Grizzlies at Cavaliers (7 p.m.)

CLE will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss

Hornets at Hawks (7:30 p.m.)

Mavericks at Heat (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

MIA will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss, an ORL win and a CLE win

Magic at Bucks (8 p.m.)

ORL clinches a guaranteed playoff berth with a win, a CLE loss and a MIA loss

ORL will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss

MIL clinches the tiebreaker against ORL with a win