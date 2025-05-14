NBA Combine day 1: draft board shakeups, NIL impact + fallout from physical playoffs with Rafael Barlowe | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O’Connor is joined by NBA draft expert Rafael Barlowe from Chicago to break down how the NBA playoffs’ rise in physical play is shifting their 2025 draft boards and prospect evaluations. They spotlight prospects like Cedric Coward and Jase Richardson and debate whether double-big lineups could become the NBA’s next big trend. The pair also break down how NIL has reshaped the draft pool, leaving it older and deeper with late withdrawals.

(0:35) OKC takes series lead vs. Denver

(2:46) Pacers advance to Eastern Conf Finals

(5:23) Rafael Barlowe joins

(5:32) Impact of playoffs on draft evaluations

(6:44) Evaluation of Cedric Coward

(8:26) Evaluation of Jase Richardson

(11:18) Evaluation of Colin Murray-Boyles

(16:04) Is Dallas certain to draft Cooper Flagg?

(18:55) What should Spurs do with #2?

(20:47) Evaluation of Thomas Sorber

(23:50) Evaluation of Maxime Raynaud

(25:50) Impact of NIL on NBA Draft

