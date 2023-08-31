Nashville SC holds Inter Miami to first scoreless draw in the Lionel Messi era

Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF prepares to take a free kick in the second half during a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi’s dominant run with Inter Miami had to end sometime.

The club didn’t lose on Wednesday night, but they didn’t win for the first time since the Argentinian star joined the organization last month, either.

Miami and Nashville SC tied 0-0 in their Major League Soccer match on Wednesday night at DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida. Nashville is now the first team to keep Miami scoreless in the 10 games of the Messi era. Miami took 13 shots in the match, though six were blocked by Nashville.

Messi made his debut with Miami about a month ago, and has scored or assisted in every single game he's played in. He's scored 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup games, and then contributed to two in Miami's wild U.S. Open Cup semifinal win over Cincinnati last week.

Messi then scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute of Miami's 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Messi has completely turned around Major League Soccer's last place club since he arrived, and it stung for Nashville. Miami and Nashville ended their Leagues Cup championship game tied 1-1 earlier this month, but then Miami took the game and the title — the club's first of any kind — in an epic 11-round penalty shootout in Tennessee.

Both Floyd Mayweather and Ken Griffey Jr. showed up to the game on Wednesday night, too. Griffey was on the sidelines with his camera in a neon media vest taking photos of the match.

Yet despite the excitement, and Miami’s return to Fort Lauderdale after their Leagues Cup win, Miami couldn’t convert a goal. Messi got a good look at a goal with a free kick in the 60th minute, but couldn’t score. He made a late push at the very end of stoppage time, but Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis stoped him just before the final whistle blew.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.