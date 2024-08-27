NASCAR to hold 2025 Cup Series race in Mexico City on June 15

Formula E 2023-2024: Mexico City ePrix AUTODROMO HERMANOS RODRIGUEZ, MEXICO - JANUARY 13: Pascal Wehrlein, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, leads Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, and Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, through the Stadium section during the Mexico City ePrix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday January 13, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Sam Bagnall/LAT Images) (Sam Bagnall/LAT Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Mexico City in 2025.

The race on June 15 will be the first points race outside of the United States for NASCAR's top series in over 60 years. Though the 2025 schedule hasn't officially been announced, the Athletic broke the news of the Mexico City race on Monday and NASCAR's website for the race weekend is live.

The race will be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — the same track that currently hosts an annual Formula 1 Grand Prix and hosted the Xfinity Series earlier in the 2000s. The last Cup Series race outside the U.S. came in 1958 when NASCAR held a pre-modern era race in Toronto.

NASCAR’s second-tier series raced at the road course for four years from 2005 through 2008. Current Cup Series competitors Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch won three of those four races, though Truex is set to retire from full-time competition at the end of the 2024 season.

Per the Athletic, the Mexico City race will replace a race at Richmond. The 0.75-mile track has hosted two race weekends per season annually since 1959.

The news of the Mexico City race isn’t much of a surprise. It’s been an open secret that NASCAR had been working to host an international points race, and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve — also a current F1 site and former Xfinity Series race site — were the two contenders.