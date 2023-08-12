NASCAR Cup Series: Live updates from qualifying at Indianapolis road course

AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 31: Ross Chastain (#1 TrackHouse Racing Worldwide Express Chevrolet) drives through turn seven during the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on July 31, 2022, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup series stages its annual double-header with the IndyCar series this weekend, with both running on venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway's road course.

In two events since joining the Cup calendar, the Indy road course has been as predictable as summer weather in the Midwest. It's safe to expect more of the same this weekend with four available playoff spots to be decided with three races remaining in the regular season and a bevy of road course ringers in the field.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Verizon 200 at The Brickyard:

Verizon 200 TV/Streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday11:35 a.m. - 12:35 p.m.: Practice (NBC Sports app)12:35 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Qualifying (NBC Sports app)

Sunday2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Verizon 200 (NBC, NBC Sports app)

Verizon 200 details

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (14-turn, 2.43-mile clockwise hybrid racing facility)Length: 82 laps for just under 200 milesLast year's winner: Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Top drivers and best bets for the Verizon 200

Road racing requires quite a different skill set than the ovals that make up the majority of the schedule and as such, just four drivers who excel at it enter the weekend at better than 10-to-1 odds according to BetMGM.

Best odds to winMartin Truex Jr. +500Tyler Reddick +525Chase Elliott +700Shane van Gisbergen +850

Truex has five road course wins in his 17 seasons, including one earlier this season at Sonoma. Reddick has won three times on road courses in the past two seasons, including this event a year ago. Elliott rattled off seven road course wins from 2018-2021, and van Gisbergen won in his debut at the Chicago street race earlier this season.

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds and suggests good mid-tier value can be found in 2021 Indy road course winner A.J. Allmendinger (+1400) and Chris Buescher (+2000) who has won the last two races on the trot.

Noah Gragson out at LMC

Five days after NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club both suspended Noah Gragson indefinitely, the team released the driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet. Last week Gragson liked a meme on Instagram mocking the 2020 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Accomplished endurance car veteran Mike Rockenfeller will drive the No. 42 car this weekend and next weekend at Watkins Glen — another road course.

Shane van Gisbergen leads list of road course ringers

Last month van Gisbergen became the first driver in 60 years to win his debut Cup Series event when he was victorious in the Chicago street race and he's back in the third Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet entry.

F1 2009 world champion Jenson Button will make his third Cup start in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Andy Lally will make his 43rd Cup Series start in the No. 51 Rick Ware entry. Kamui Kobayshi, who started 75 F1 races from 2009-2014, will drive a third 23XI Racing entry (the No. 67)

NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble

With Buescher’s back-to-back wins over the past two weeks, at least one driver who has not won in 2023 will be among the playoff field. Here’s what the playoff bubble looks like:

Driver – points ahead of/behind 16th placeKevin Harvick – +180Brad Keselowski – +168Bubba Wallace – +58Ty Gibbs – +3—Michael McDowell – -3Daniel Suárez – -5A.J. Allmendinger – -24Alex Bowman – -44

Verizon 200 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJenson Button (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletTBA (33), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordMike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletConor Daly (50), TMT Racing ChevroletAndy Lally (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaKamui Kobayashi (67), 23XI Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordShane van Gisbergen (91), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Verizon 200

The forecast calls for warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and a more than likely chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday's Cup series qualifying and IndyCar race, while there's a 66% chance of rain for Sunday's Cup race.