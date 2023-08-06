NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan halted by rain after 75 laps

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 06: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota, waits on the grid under an umbrella during a weather delay of the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Another NASCAR race has been postponed by rain.

Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan was postponed after 75 of 200 laps. It will resume at Noon ET on USA Network.

The race was also delayed for a rain shower that hit right before the scheduled green flag at approximately 2:45 p.m. ET. Michigan International Speedway does not have lights and why NASCAR was forced to make such a quick decision to postpone the race. There is a 60% chance of rain on Monday with a forecast high under 70 degrees.

Tyler Reddick was the race leader at the time of the red flag ahead of Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson. Bowman was leading on lap 64 when Christopher Bell crashed while trying to pass Bowman on the inside for the lead.

The caution for rain on lap 73 was the sixth caution of the race. Kyle Busch caused the first caution when he spun and hit the wall while on the inside of Ryan Blaney. Chase Elliott then crashed out of the race because of a flat right rear tire on lap 34.

Josh Berry crashed out on lap 50 right after the start of the second stage. Berry was in the race because he’s subbing for the suspended Noah Gragson. Gragson was removed from the No. 42 car for his actions on social media.