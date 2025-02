WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 02: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Kroger/Tree Top Ford race during the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chase Elliott won the unofficial opener to the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Elliott started Sunday night’s Clash at Bowman-Gray Stadium on the pole and dominated the race. He drove away from Ryan Blaney over the last 20 laps as just 12 of the 23 cars that started the main event finished on the lead lap.

Blaney made an impressive drive up from last but wasn’t able to make a pass on Elliott in the waning laps. Elliott led 172 of the race’s 200 laps, including the first 97 and the final 75.