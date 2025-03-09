Myles Garrett, Browns reportedly agree on contract extension making him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs on the field during player introductions before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 20-3. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

All is well again between Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. The two sides have agreed on a contract extension that will pay the defensive end an average annual salary of $40 million and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The extension makes Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.