MTV VMAs 2024: How to watch, starting time, nominee list and more

It's time for the 2024 MTV VMAs! Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees this year with 12 nods. Post Malone, Swift's collaborator on "Fortnite," is up for 11. Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo are also top nominees this year. Right now, Beyoncé (who is up for two awards this year) holds the record for most Video Music Awards ever won (25), but Taylor Swift (who has 23) could potentially surpass her at this year's awards.
Katy Perry will receive the 2024 Video Vanguard award and perform a medley to celebrate. Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Eminem will also perform.
The 2024 VMAs will be held at Long Island’s UBS Arena. The VMAs were originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 but were rescheduled for Sept. 11 to not conflict with the presidential debate. To honor 9/11, MTV will be supporting the nonprofit 9/11 Day, which organizes the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Tuesday’s Children, which serves the families of 9/11 victims.
Are you ready to tune in to the 2024 MTV VMAs? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch (especially without cable), the full list of nominees, who’s performing and more.
When are the VMAs 2024:
MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.
2024 VMAs time:
The VMAs will start at 8 p.m. ET. The awards will not be simulcast on both coasts, so for West Coast viewers, the show will also air at 8 p.m. PT.
The show will run for three hours, expected to end at 11 p.m. on both coasts. The VMAs Pre-Show will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
What channel are the VMAs on?
The MTV VMAs air on — you guessed it — MTV. Don’t have MTV anymore and wondering how to watch the VMAs? The awards will also be simulcast across MTV sister networks BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
The awards ceremony will be available to stream on Paramount+, but only after it airs live, which sort of defeats the point of watching. So if you want to watch live but don't have cable, here's how you can catch the VMAs.
How to watch the 2024 MTV VMAs without cable:
MTV VMA live updates:
Can't tune in? Follow along with live updates from Yahoo Entertainment come showtime.
Who is hosting the 2024 VMAs?
Megan Thee Stallion will host the VMAs this year. The “Savage” singer will also perform at the awards.
VMA Performers 2024:
Eminem will open the VMAs with a performance. Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Lenny Kravitz, Halsey, LL Cool J and Benson Boone are also slated to perform. Katy Perry will perform a best hits medley in honor of her Video Vanguard Award.
2024 VMA presenters:
This year's VMA presenters include TikTok star Addison Rae, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Måneskin's Damiano David, Lil Nas X, Halle Bailey, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton and Suki Waterhouse.
Who is nominated at the VMAs this year?
Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees this year with 12 nods. Post Malone, Swift’s collaborator on “Fortnite,” is up for 11. Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo are also top nominees this year.
2024 VMA nominees full list:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – “LUNCH” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé – “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me” – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Chappell Roan – Island
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
Teddy Swims – Warner Records
Tyla – Epic Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
August 2023: Kaliii – “Area Codes” – Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – “Lick or Sum” – CMG / Interscope Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – “In The Stars” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – “ICU” – Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – “Lose Control” – Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – “Red Wine Supernova” – Island
April 2024: Flyana Boss – “yeaaa” – vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – “Goddess” – Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: LE SSERAFIM – “EASY” – SOURCE MUSIC / Geffen Records
July 2024: The Warning – “Automatic Sun” – Lava / Republic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” – CMG / Interscope Records
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – “Wild Ones” – Columbia Records
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – “I Had Some Help” – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records
BEST POP
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – “Rich Baby Daddy “ – OVO / Republic Records
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
GloRilla – “Yeah Glo!” – CMG / Interscope Records
Gunna – “fukumean” – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – “FE!N” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Lifeline” – AK Records, under exclusive license to gamma.
Muni Long – “Made For Me” – Def Jam
SZA – “Snooze” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good” – mega / gamma.
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama” – Lovett Music / RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things” – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit
Hozier – “Too Sweet” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Eyes Closed” – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – “Friendly Fire” – This Compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – “Lose Control (Live)” – Warner Records
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi – “Legendary” – Island
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
Green Day – “Dilemma” – Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – “Mustang” – Capitol Records
Lenny Kravitz – “Human” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
U2 – “Atomic City” – Interscope Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Bad Bunny – “MONACO” – Rimas Entertainment
KAROL G – “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – “LALA” – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – “BELLAKEO” – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – “Puntería” – Sony Music US Latin
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin / Republic
Burna Boy – “City Boys” – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – “Love Me JeJe” – Since ’93 / RCA Records
Tyla – “Water” – FAX Records / Epic Records
USHER, Pheelz – “Ruin” – mega / gamma.
BEST K-POP
Jung Kook ft. Latto – “Seven” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Geffen Records
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
NCT Dream – “Smoothie” – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – “Super Shy” – ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “LALALALA” – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Deja vu” – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alexander Stewart – “if you only knew” – FAE grp
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture “Barbie”)” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay – “feelslikeimfallinginlove” – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – “Best For Me” – Twenty Nine Music Group
RAYE – “Genesis.” – Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love” – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – “Tiny Moves” – Dirty Hit – Directed by Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Directed by Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Anatol Trofimov
Charli xcx – “Von dutch” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – “Illusion” – Warner Records – Cinematography by Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – “obsessed” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Cinematography by Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rodrigo Prieto
BEST EDITING
Anitta – “Mil Veces” – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Editing by Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” – Republic Records – Editing by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Editing by David Checel
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Editing by Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso” – Island – Editing by Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Editing by Chancler Haynes
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Bleachers – Tiny Moves – Dirty Hit – Choreography by Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – “Houdini” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – “Touching The Sky” – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – “Greedy” – RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – “Rush” – Capitol Records – Choreography by Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande – “the boy is mine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Digital Axis
Eminem – “Houdini” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – “Selfish” – RCA Records – “Selfish” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Visual Effects by Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – “get him back!” – Geffen Records – Visual Effects by Cooper Vacheron, Preston
Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx – “360” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by Grace Surnow
LISA – “Rockstar” – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Art Direction by Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA” – Hot Girl Productions – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – “bad idea right?” – Geffen Records – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please” – Island – Art Direction by Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman