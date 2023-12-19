Morpheus8: The latest anti-aging skin treatment Gen Zers are adding to their list alongside Botox and fillers

Plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures are popular search trends on TikTok, with both terms getting 2.6 billion hits on the platform combined. Although people from multiple age demos search for these terms, Gen Z’s interest in these procedures is rising. In fact, many Gen Zers have adopted Botox, fillers and other preventive anti-aging procedures into their lifestyle, participating in them earlier than previous generations.

While Botox and lip fillers are some of the most commonly searched procedures, there is one that is gaining traction on TikTok called Morpheus8 — especially with people who aren’t typically associated with anti-aging, amassing over 290 million views on the platform.

What is Morpheus8?

Morpheus8 is a nonsurgical needling procedure that uses radiofrequency to rejuvenate the skin. During the procedure, the needles use thermal energy to penetrate the skin up to 8 millimeters in depth. This then stimulates the skin to produce more collagen, which can lead to tighter, smoother skin.

Collagen Project, a Miami-based skin care company, has seen Gen Z's increased interest in the Morpheus8 procedure.

“Yes, there is an increase. The Gen Z population is very savvy when it comes to aesthetic procedures mostly related to their exposure to social media,” Danielle Smith, an aesthetic nurse practitioner at Collagen Project, told Yahoo News. “They have access to a ton of content, and if their algorithm senses the interest, they are getting the content in the FYP. As they learn what it can do, the interest picks up.”

Collagen Project opened in October and has even dedicated an entire vertical on its website to Morpheus8 and Gen Z.

“I get a lot of Gen Zers and hear their concerns and questions and what they are looking for in regards to other treatments. So when we built the service menu for Collagen Project, it was part of the deck from the start,” Smith said.

She also said that while interest in the procedure has gone up, Gen Z looks to address certain concerns such as double chins, face slimming and acne scarring — which can be addressed by Morpheus8.

“Morpheus8 is the best nonsurgical option for these patients,” she said. “When used correctly, Morpheus8 can intentionally melt fat in the right areas to help provide a slimming/contoured effect.”

Generally, Morpheus8 — which benefits those with skin laxity — takes one to four sessions, with each costing anywhere from $800 to $2000.

Celeste Thomas (@celestethomasrn), a registered nurse and self-proclaimed skin care expert, posted a TikTok video of her Morpheus8 experience.

“This is what you look like right after. I’m a little puffy, a little redness, a few little spots where I’m bleeding,” Thomas says. Thomas tracked her recovery on her TikTok page in the days after the procedure, which she says takes roughly one week.

Morpheus8 is just one procedure of many that has seen increased interest from Gen Z. In 2022, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that patients ages 19 and under (but mostly 18 and 19) received over 200,000 minimally invasive cosmetic procedures that year total. Of the total 244,252 procedures done on this age group, over 197,000 of them were to treat the skin.

This goes hand in hand with the idea that many Gen Zers treat skin care and skin aging prevention as a necessity in their lives. Furthermore, according to intelligence firm Circana, 70% of Gen Z uses anti-aging serums every day, CNN reports. Currently, the hashtag #lipfiller has over 6 billion views, while #preventativebotox has over 57 million views on TikTok, with several creators — contrary to some doctors — asserting that the best time to get treatment done is when patients are in their 20s.

"Twenty-five is definitely not too young for Morpheus. It's really popular in the anti-aging, skin care realm," says Amanda Divergigelis (@skincarebymandy), a medical esthetician, in her video. "But I actually think it's going to grow in popularity for 20s to 25 to 30."

According to Dr. Teresa Song, a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical in New York City, Morpheus8 is recommended for people in their early 30s experiencing loose skin.

Are there side effects to Morpheus8?

Although the procedure is nonsurgical, there are a few side effects. Dr. Song explained some of the things that could happen directly after the procedure.

“Immediate side effects include redness and swelling lasting from hours to one to two days, followed by flaky, dry skin within the first few days,” Dr. Song told Yahoo News. There may be brown grid marks from the insertion point of the needles that can last from a few days to a few weeks.”

She added: “Morpheus8 is not a comfortable procedure and may require topical numbing and oral pain medication in order to tolerate the procedure.”

Many Gen Zers appear undeterred by the potential pain from these procedures, given the increase in their usage. Whether it's chemical peels, lip fillers or Morpheus8, it appears Gen Zers are actively seeking out procedures to help keep their youthful look intact.