Monday Night Football: How to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets game tonight

Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 24: John Rhattigan #59 of the Seattle Seahawks runs back to the sideline after a kickoff during the first half of a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field on September 24, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images) (Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 4 of the season with a can't-miss matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Seahawks vs. Giants, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Seahawks at Giants game:

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants game on?

Monday Night Football this week airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Seahawks at Giants on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: