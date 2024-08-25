MLB umpire Nick Mahrley carted off field after Giancarlo Stanton's broken bat hit him in the head

Medical staff tend to umpire Nick Mahrley, center, after he was hit by a bat during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

MLB umpire Nick Mahrley left Sunday's game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees after being hit in the head with a broken bat.

Mahrley was conscious and able to move his arms as he was placed on a stretcher with his head in a neck brace. The nature of his injury and condition wasn't immediately clear.

The incident happened in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Yankees leading, 4-3. Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hit a broken-bat single into left field off Rockies starter Austin Gomber.

The barrel of Stanton's bat snapped off at the handle and rotated around to hit Mahrley in the neck and the side of his head, knocking his facemask off.

Mahrley fell to his knees in pain, but maintained consciousness. He was eventually placed on a stretcher with his head in a neck brace. He was able to raise his arms while he was being placed on the stretcher before he was taken off the field for medical evaluation.

There wasn't an immediate update on his condition after he left the field.

Stanton's hit loaded the bases with one out. The game went into a delay as crew chief Marvin Hudson changed into protective gear to take over at home plate. The Rockies recorded consecutive outs when play resumed to get out of the inning without a Yankees run with the bases loaded.