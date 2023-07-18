MLB Trade Deadline Preview: Buyers, sellers & everything in-between | The Bandwagon

Subscribe to The Bandwagon

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer play a game to remember the first time Shohei Ohtani was a “free agent” in MLB and then talk about which teams should be buyers, sellers and everything in between heading into the trade deadline.

Hannah and Zach are back with a new episode of The Bandwagon, even if Hannah is under the weather for this one.

There’s no real news that we didn’t cover in last week’s episode, so Hannah makes up a game to remember when Shohei Ohtani was picking who his first MLB team would be to see if we can learn anything that might give us a clue on where the best player in baseball might sign this offseason.

Then, instead of simply listing buyers and sellers for the upcoming trade deadline, Hannah and Zach throw most of the MLB teams in categories depending on when they should be ready to go all-in. For some teams, that’s this year. For others, maybe not for another 3-4 years.

Finally, after talking about what the Angels could (or should) do with Shohei Ohtani at the last trade deadline before he hits free agency, we each pick out what we want to happen with Ohtani for the rest of this season.

