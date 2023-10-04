MLB playoffs wild-card Day 2 live tracker: Twins sweep Blue Jays, Rangers roll past Rays to advance to ALDS

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Evan Carter #32 celebrates with Josh Jung #6 of the Texas Rangers after hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 04, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Day 1 of the MLB postseason featured some intense games. As part of that, the Tampa Bay Rays played uncharacteristically sloppy baseball Tuesday — and that carried over into Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers rolled past the Rays again 7-1 to close out their wild-card series and clinch their ticket to the ALDS. It marks the Rangers' first postseason series win since 2011. The Rangers jumped to a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field off home runs from Adolis Garcia and Evan Carter, along with an RBI triple from Josh Jung. They added three more over the next two innings and cruised to the six-run win.

Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi recorded eight strikeouts and allowed just one run and six hits through his nearly seven innings on the mound. Texas had 12 hits as a team.

The Rangers will next take on the Orioles starting Saturday in Baltimore. The Rays have lost seven straight postseason games, the longest active losing streak in the league.

After the Twins' historic win Tuesday — which snapped their 18-game postseason losing skid — Minnesota made easy work of the Blue Jays to close out their series Wednesday. The Twins beat Toronto 2-0 at Target Field, thanks largely to an early pitching change that left many fans baffled.

The Blue Jays pulled starter Jose Berrios from the game in the fourth, even though he had yet to give up a run through 47 pitches. The minute he was pulled, the Twins jumped up 2-0 on a Carlos Correa single and a Willi Castro RBI. From there, Minnesota held on to take the 2-0 win.

The Twins advance to take on the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The series win is the franchise's first since 2002.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries on Day 2 of the MLB playoffs.