MLB playoffs ALDS, NLDS Game 1 live tracker: Rangers take on Orioles, Astros begin quest to repeat vs. upstart Twins

Houston Astros World Series Parade HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Jose Altuve #27, Alex Bregman #2, Justin Verlander #35, Yuli Gurriel #10 and Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros participate in the World Series Parade on November 07, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The MLB wild-card round is over, and now the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds are entering the fray. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers pulled off upsets in the first round and will look to carry that momentum into matchups against even tougher opponents in the Division Series.

The Minnesota Twins were the higher seed in their wild-card matchup, but their performance might've been the most surprising of the first round. The Twins won their first playoff game since 2004 with a Game 1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. They carried that energy into Game 2, in which they were able to complete the sweep.

Now, Minnesota faces a much tougher opponent, as the defending World Series champion Houston Astros host the Twins on Day 1 of the ALDS. But first, the Texas Rangers visit the No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles to begin their five-game set.

All four Game 1s are Saturday, meaning you can sit back, relax and watch a full day of playoff baseball action. It's not a bad way to spend the weekend.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest scores, news and injuries during the first day of ALDS and NLDS action.