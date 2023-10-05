MLB playoffs 2023: Arizona Diamondbacks advance past Milwaukee Brewers for wild-card sweep

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte gets a two-run scoring hit during the sixth inning of a Game 2 of their National League wildcard baseball series against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (Morry Gash/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

It was a short 2023 postseason in Milwaukee.

With a second straight win Wednesday in the wild-card round, the Diamondbacks eliminated the Brewers with a sweep and moved on to face the Dodgers in the NLDS.

No. 6 Arizona Diamondbacks at No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers, Game 2: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 2 (Milwaukee wins 2-0)

Game summary: 

The Arizona Diamondbacks advanced to the NLDS with a 2-0 sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round. Wednesday's 5-2 win was much like the D-backs' Game 1 win on Tuesday. The Brewers jumped to a multirun lead in the early innings, scoring twice in the first off Arizona starting pitcher Zac Gallen, then got shut down for the remainder of the game as the D-backs' offense found its feet.

Alek Thomas hit a solo homer in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1, then star rookie Corbin Carroll hit a double to begin a four-run rally in the sixth. Ketel Marte hit a single to take the lead.

The Brewers had a chance to tie it in the bottom of the eighth inning, when they loaded the bases against D-backs reliever Kevin Ginkel with one out, but rookie Andrew Saalfrank came in and kept the inning scoreless with a fielder’s choice on a comebacker to the mound and a groundout to second.

Key moment:

The most impactful moment for Arizona might not be felt until a few days from now. Catcher Gabriel Moreno, who has quietly been one of the better catchers in baseball this season, exited the game due to a head injury in the bottom of the third inning after taking a backswing to the helmet.

Moreno was replaced by backup Jose Herrera, who holds a career .503 OPS in two seasons. The next catcher on Arizona’s depth chart is Seby Zavala, who joined the team after Sept. 1 and is not eligible for the postseason roster. If Moreno isn’t ready in time for the next round, the D-backs will be mighty thin at catcher.

Impact player:

The Diamondbacks battled for wild-card positioning until the final game of the regular season, leaving them to wait until Game 2 of this wild-card series to start Gallen. It wound up working out just fine.

The D-Backs' ace, an NL Cy Young Award candidate, shook off the Brewers' first-inning barrage and held them scoreless for the rest of his six-inning start. He threw 32 pitches in that first inning and only 68 the remainder of the night.

What’s next?

Milwaukee's season is over. Arizona gets two days off before facing the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday in Los Angeles. Game time and starting pitchers are still to be announced.

