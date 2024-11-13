MLB awards finalists announced, Juan Soto sweepstakes heats up | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

With the 2024 MLB season now in the rearview mirror, the last bit of baseball to take care of is naming the winners of the end-of-year awards. This week, the finalists were announced for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year and it’s time for us to break down who we think will be taking home some hardware.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman examine all the nominees, whether Aaron Judge will join Shohei Ohtani in being named unanimous MVP, why Zack Wheeler deserves to be the NL Cy Young over Chris Sale and who might steal some first-place votes from Paul Skenes in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discuss the Juan Soto sweepstakes picking up, with him scheduled to meet potential suitors this week, before diving into the listener mailbag where they answer whether the San Francisco Giants or San Diego Padres are the bigger rival to the Los Angeles Dodgers, if Roki Sasaki can sign an extension immediately with whatever team he picks and then make their picks for fan-created awards.

(1:58) - MVP finalists

(8:29) - Cy Young finalists

(16:13) - Rookie of the Year finalists

(22:03) - Manager of the Year finalists

(24:39) - Juan Soto sweepstakes update

(32:55) - Baseball Bar-B-Cast mailbag

(52:48) - Explain this to me like I’m five

(56:02) - Turbo Mode news recap

