MLB All-Star uniforms draw ridicule, including from Bryce Harper; Rob Manfred suggests changes will be made

94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 16:

As the 2024 MLB All-Star Game began, the uniforms were once again a topic of criticism among fans and media. No one appears to be a fan of the generic American and National League uniforms that players and coaches are wearing for the midsummer classic.

Besides the clunky logos on the front of the jerseys, the jerseys and pants being the same color (beige for the AL, black for the NL) resembled pajamas or softball league fits for many fans. That works for white and gray with home and road uniforms, but not so much with other colors.

I’m 100% convinced MLB purposely makes players wear the ugliest All-Star Game uniforms possible to get social media engagement. pic.twitter.com/Dc2GEz7ZJE — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 16, 2024

The All Star Game hats and uniforms look like the kind of things you’d find at Wal-Mart on the clearance rack — Ben Meyer 🔥💨🍖 (@PastorBenMeyer) July 17, 2024

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred even addressed the topic earlier on Tuesday, saying that changes may be made for the 2025 All-Star Game. Although he says he prefers the All-Star jerseys, rather than players wearing the uniforms from their respective teams.

"I'm aware of the sentiment on this issue," Manfred told reporters, via The Athletic's Tyler Kepner. "I think where my head is on it, it's something we're going to have a conversation about coming out of the All-Star Game."

whoever cane up with the idea for these All Star Game uniforms needs to be fired pic.twitter.com/fwSJgGKE2p — 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄 (@FrankiesTwoLoud) July 16, 2024

What that I liked about players wearing their own uniforms in the All-Star Game was that it allowed you to get to know players from teams you did not watch often.



You would know right away who was the Rockies selection or the Devil Rays pick. That is no longer the case today. — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) July 17, 2024

One All-Star who wants MLB to go back to individual team uniforms is Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper. During Monday's workout day, the eight-time All-Star said the generic league uniforms ruin something he enjoyed about the All-Star Game when he was growing up.

"If we could change back to that, I think it would be really cool," Harper told the Los Angeles Times' Bill Shaikin.

The Nike All-Star uniforms are not a big hit for everyone. Growing up, Bryce Harper said he loved watching All-Stars take the field in their team uniforms.



“If we could change back to that,” Harper said, “I think it would be really cool.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 15, 2024

MLB went with the AL and NL uniforms as part of its deal with Nike and Fanatics in 2019, according to Shaikin. In an attempt to attract young and new fans, MLB asked its new partners for suggestions. League uniforms for the All-Star Game was one of them. The league did not consult with players before making the change.

Nike has already drawn intense scrutiny for this season's uniforms, which had different shades between jersey and pants, smaller nameplates and material that players easily sweat through and discolored. The athletic apparel company and MLB will make changes for next season. But for now, uniforms are still an unflattering topic of conversation and that's carried into baseball's midseason showcase.