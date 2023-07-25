Mini-camp mirage or Training camp tea leaf? + Mark Andrews interview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Kate Magdziuk to go through all of the mini camp storylines and determine if they’re worth following up on in training camp or simply a mirage. Later, he talks with Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews about the team’s new offense and their group of WRs.

Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk kick off this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast by going through the news of the day, mostly having to do with running backs signing 1-year contracts that have a lot of "up to" in the total amount.

They also talk about a few enigmatic young WRs that are exciting on the field but maybe can’t avoid getting into some sort of trouble off of it before discussing the odd 1-year deal that will bring TE Jimmy Graham back to the New Orleans Saints.

As a way of preparing for training camp, Matt and Kate play a game of “Mini-camp mirage or Training camp tea leaf?” They go through some of the stories we heard at mini-camp to decide which ones, if any, are worth keeping an eye on in August.

Finally, Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews joins Matt to talk about his experience as a professional athlete with type-1 diabetes and also discusses how excited he is to be playing in a new offense in Baltimore, and with so many talented WRs.

