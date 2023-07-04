Mike Trout placed on injured list with broken hamate bone

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres Jul 3, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is checked by a trainer after an injury sustained during an at-bat in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports - 20987810

It's bad news for Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels. The superstar outfielder is headed to the 10-day injured list after X-rays showed a broken hamate bone in his left wrist.

Trout's injury happened on Monday against the San Diego Padres. After fouling off an 0-1 pitch from reliever Nick Martinez in the eighth inning, Trout grimaced and shook his left wrist. After a quick examination from an athletic trainer, Trout left the game and didn't finish the at-bat.

Rough scene for the Angels in San Diego. Mike Trout leaves the game in the eighth inning after getting hurt on what looked like a routine foul ball. pic.twitter.com/rnAbVVj7NR — The Comeback (@thecomeback) July 4, 2023

Trout injured his wrist on the swing itself and wasn't hit by the baseball. Despite being a non-contact injury, he said after the game he'd never felt pain like that before.

"I can't describe the pain I felt," Trout said via the Associated Press. "I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

The Angels (45-42) lost 10-3.

This is a very poorly timed injury for the Angels, as they're genuinely in a postseason race right now. They're six games behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West, and just three games out of the AL wild-card. This is not the time for them to be missing one of their best players for 4-8 weeks, which is the typical recovery time. That means a very rusty Trout would return to the Angels by mid-September, by which time the standings could have changed significantly.

On Sunday, Trout was named an American League All-Star starter, along with teammate Shohei Ohtani. He will be replaced at the All-Star Game by another player, making it the third straight All-Star Game Trout has missed due to injury.