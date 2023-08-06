Mercury's Shey Peddy diagnosed with concussion, discharged from hospital after being stretchered off court

Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings/AP)

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy was diagnosed with a concussion after she was removed from the court on a stretcher with 1:34 remaining in the first half of Saturday's 97-91 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Shortly after the injury, the 34-year-old was found to have movement in her limbs and sent to a hospital for further evaluation, the team announced via social media.

Her concussion was diagnosed at the hospital.

"All tests came back negative and she will be home tonight," the team said late Saturday night. "Shey is in good spirits and was following the end of the game."

Peddy, who made her WNBA debut in 2019, sustained the injury when Seattle Rookie Jordan Horston was attempting to shift on defense and accidentally ran into her. Peddy was hit in the right side of her head by Horston's elbow and dropped to the court.

The Temple alum stayed down for almost 10 minutes and appeared to be unconscious before she was wheeled away. She left the game scoreless after playing six minutes.

Horston was given a Flagrant 1 foul for the play and Sophie Cunningham made the two free throws for Phoenix.

Diana Taurasi, who surpassed a historic milestone of 10,000 points on Thursday, led the Mercury in Saturday's loss with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting.

"It's hard when your teammate goes down in that fashion," Taurasi said after the game. "Whenever you see someone go out in a stretcher, it's terrifying. Especially Shey, who is such a warrior and always puts everything out there. It's tough to see her go down like that and hopefully she's fine and she'll be OK."

The game brought the Mercury's record down to 7-20. But it started on the bright note of 8-time All-Star center Brittney Griner's return to the team.

"Shey would want us to keep playing. Shey would want us to keep going out there and competing. We wanted to do that for her," Griner said.

She recorded 22 points, six rebounds and four assists after missing the last three games for mental health reasons.

"Anytime you take a day off or two days off, you're going to feel it," Griner said. "I'm not going to sit up here and act like a robot, I'm not. You feel it a little bit, but it's not like having a whole season off and trying to come back."

Next, the Mercury will host the Washington Mystics on Tuesday and the Connecticut Sun on Thursday.