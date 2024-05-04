Mavericks' Maxi Kleber reportedly out indefinitely with dislocated shoulder

Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks - Game Six DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 03: Maxi Kleber #42 of the Dallas Mavericks lays on the ground after being fouled against the LA Clippers during the second quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks will be without forward Maxi Kleber for the foreseeable future with a reported third-degree dislocation of the AC joint of his right shoulder.

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon, the 32-year-old Kleber could miss the rest of the Mavericks' postseason run with the injury, which was suffered during the second quarter of Game 6 on Friday. Kleber landed on his shoulder after a foul by Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey.

Kleber made one of his two free throws following the fall, but then exited the game.

“Next man up,” said Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd on Friday when asked about potentially missing a key piece up front.

The Mavericks won the game 114-101 and will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round beginning on Tuesday.

Through six playoff games, Kleber has averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. He was 10-for-18 from 3-point range during the series, which Dallas won in six games.

Kleber played only 43 regular season games for the Mavericks after missing significant time with a dislocated toe.