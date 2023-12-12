Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving on crutches, wearing walking boot; no timetable for his return

Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving rests on his knees during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is on crutches and wearing a boot on his right foot to protect his injured heel.

Head coach Jason Kidd provided the update to Irving's condition on Tuesday ahead of Dallas' home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. There is no timetable for Irving's return.

Irving injured his heel on Friday in the Mavericks' 125-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers when Dwight Powell fell with his full bodyweight on Irving's legs after Irving had fallen to the court.

Irving limped off the court and did not return to the game. The initial diagnosis Friday night was reportedly a bruise. The Mavericks announced on Saturday that an MRI confirmed a right heel contusion and that Irving had no timetable to return.

Kidd's revelation that Irving was on crutches and wearing a boot was new. Tuesday will mark his second missed game with the injury after he missed Monday's road win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 17 games this season, Irving's averaged 23 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.4% from 3-point distance. The oft-absent guard will miss his sixth game of the season Tuesday.

The Mavericks signed Irving to a three-year, $126 million contract in the offseason after a midseason trade to acquire him from the Brooklyn Nets last season. The Mavericks are off to a 14-8 start that was good for third place in the West prior to the tip of Tuesday's games.