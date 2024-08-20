Maui Invitational announces return to Maui from fires with field featuring UConn, North Carolina, Michigan State

A view of the court during the Michigan State-UCLA NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia) (Marco Garcia/AP)

After a year away due to the 2023 fires that killed dozens and devastated the local landscape, the Maui Invitational is making its return home in 2024.

It's doing so with a stacked lineup featuring reigning NCAA champion UConn and traditional powers North Carolina and Michigan State.

Tournament organizers announced the Maui Invitational lineup on Tuesday for the tournament that will run from Nov. 25-27. It will take place at traditional host Lahaina Civic Center on the island of Maui.

The tournament took place in 2023, but was moved to Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu following the wildfires that razed the resort town of Lahaina and killed 102 people as the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Lahaina continues to recover, a process that's focused on rebuilding businesses and providing housing for residents who lost their homes. The return of the Maui Invitational will mark the 40th anniversary of the tournament that's been hosted in Maui since 1984.

The lineup features eight teams that will all play Monday before the field is whittled down and a champion is crowned the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. UConn will face Memphis and Colorado will take on Michigan State in the Monday morning session. Auburn will take on Iowa State before North Carolina faces Dayton to close the session Monday night.

North Carolina is seeking its fifth Maui Invitational championship in its ninth appearance. UConn will be seeking its third title, while Michigan State and Dayton will each look to secure a second.