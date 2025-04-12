Masters 2025: Saturday tee times, pairings at Augusta National as Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy chase a green jacket

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Justin Rose of England reacts to making par on the 18th hole during the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Rose is hanging on by a thread.

Rose, who built up a three-shot lead after a huge start on Thursday, enters Moving Day at Augusta National with just a one-shot advantage over the field. Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy aren't far behind.

DeChambeau jumped into second on Friday with his second-round 68, and McIlroy rallied from a finish that sent him sprinting off the course on Thursday to get to 6-under on the week. Corey Conners matched him at 6-under, too, and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler leads a group at 5-under. Scheffler is attempting to be the first person to win back-to-back Masters titles since Tiger Woods did so in 2001 and 2002.

Here's everything you need to know to keep up with the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

How to watch the Masters

All times ET

CBS picks up coverage for the final two rounds of the Masters this weekend. All live coverage is also simulcast on Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+ and Paramount+ each day starting with the first tee times.

Round 3 | Saturday, April 122 p.m. - 7 p.m. | CBS

Round 4 | Sunday, April 132 p.m. - 7 p.m. | CBS

Masters third round tee times

All time ET

9:50 a.m. | Tom Kim10 a.m. | Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth10:10 a.m. | Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman10:20 a.m. | Danny Willett, J.T. Poston10:30 a.m. | Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson10:40 a.m. | Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia10:50 a.m. | Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun11:10 a.m. | Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel11:20 a.m. | Brian Campbell, Ben An11:30 a.m. | Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas11:40 a.m. | Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson11:50 a.m. | Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark12 p.m. | Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger12:10 p.m. | Tom Hoge, Max Homa12:30 p.m. | Harris English, Min Woo Lee12:40 p.m. | Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria12:50 p.m. | Brian Harman, Bubba Watson1 p.m. | Davis Riley, Mhciael Kim1:10 p.m. | Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood1:20 p.m. | Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa1:30 p.m. | Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama1:50 p.m. | Jason Day, Sungjae Im2 p.m. | Rasmus Højgaard, Viktor Hovland2:10 p.m. | Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton2:20 p.m. | Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry2:30 p.m. | Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners2:40 p.m. | Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau