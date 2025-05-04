Marlins defeat Athletics with walk-off grand slam from outfielder Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins' Kyle Stowers is doused with ice after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Miami Marlins got a big win on Saturday with a little walk-off magic. Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers hit a walk-off grand slam to give Miami the 9-6 win over the Athletics.

The Marlins were down 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, before getting within one run after designated hitter Matt Mervis scored on a wild pitch. Then, with two outs and the bases loaded, Stowers stepped up to the plate and sent the ball into the stands.

The grand slam sent Stowers' teammates pouring out of the dugout to celebrate, and had the home crowd going crazy. Even the cameras started to get glitchy as LoanDepot Park exploded with excitement.

WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 🚨



KYLE STOWERS SENDS 'EM ALL HOME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/em550A2b1j — MLB (@MLB) May 3, 2025

The dinger marked Stowers' second of the night, after the right fielder hit a two-run homer in the third inning to tie things up at 2-2. So far this season, Stowers has four home runs and 19 RBIs in total — with Saturday's game giving him a huge boost.

The win marked Miami's fourth walk-off win so far this season. At the end of March, the Marlins opened the season with a home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates; in three of the fourth games, Miami got a walk-off victory, including one in the 12th inning.

The Marlins are now at 13-19, and will face the Athletics one more time on Sunday before hosting the mighty 22-10 Los Angeles Dodgers this week.