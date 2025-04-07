Mariners' Victor Robles carted off in loss to Giants after making wild diving catch into the Oracle Park netting

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Victor Robles #10 of the Seattle Mariners is helped off the field after hurting himself while catching a foul fly ball and running into the wall flipping over the fence into the netting against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on April 06, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was carted off the field at Oracle Park on Sunday after making perhaps the best catch of the season.

Robles went down in the ninth inning of their 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants after he covered more than 100 feet at a full sprint to track down a deep fly ball from Patrick Bailey that was heading to the far right corner of the park. While it was going to be a foul ball, Robles launched himself into the stadium netting and somehow pulled off the catch — but that sent his body bending back awkwardly as he rebounded.

Once he landed back on his feet, Robles immediately started stumbling before he fell to the ground, clearly in a lot of pain. He was eventually carted off the field, and the out was confirmed after a challenge from the Giants.

Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was helped off the field and taken away in a cart after this scary collision pic.twitter.com/vdwJcBemB3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025

While that gave the Mariners two outs in the bottom of the inning, which nearly forced extras, Wilmer Flores hit an RBI single to score the winning run and lift the Giants to the win and the three-game series sweep. The Giants are now 8-1 on the season, which marks their best start since 2003.

Further specifics on Robles’ injury are not yet known, though Mariners manager Dan Wilson said it was shoulder-related.

"He's such a force," Wilson said, <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://apnews.com/article/victor-robles-mariners-injury-e19266f54755194981ae7d026d02bd2a">via The Associated Press</a>. "Big hits, the great defense that he plays. He causes a lot of havoc on the bases, doing what he does out there. He's a great guy to have at the top of your lineup. That's why we're hoping for the best."

Robles, 31, had two hits and scored a run in the Mariners’ loss, which dropped them to 3-7 on the season. He holds a .273 batting average with three RBIs and three stolen bases through 10 games this season.

The Mariners will return home to Seattle to kick off a six-game homestand starting on Monday, when they’ll host the Houston Astros.