March Madness: Did women's tourney officials discover that the 3-point line was marked incorrectly in Portland?

Was a 3-point line discovery made Sunday afternoon in Portland?

Before Sunday afternoon's Elite Eight game between NC State and Texas, NCAA tournament officials seemed to realize that the 3-point lines at the top of the arc were at different distances at each end of the court in Portland.

The same court has been used in Portland for four Sweet 16 games Friday and two Elite Eight games Sunday. The game between NC State and Texas was the final game of the six scheduled for the regional site, and staffers were seen taking measurements as the two teams warmed up.

MEASUREMENTGATE pic.twitter.com/wiiVEqtTbK — The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) March 31, 2024

The game between the Wolfpack and Longhorns proceeded as scheduled without the 3-point line being adjusted just like the other five games did. You can see the differences in the 3-point lines during Friday night's game between UConn and Duke.

It’s almost unfathomable how the mistake took five games to be noticed if Sunday afternoon was the first time the disparity became known. Once the court was measured, it was obvious to anyone watching that the distances at the top of the arc were different. Look at how much closer it is on the left half of the court than it is on the right.

It’s unclear just what the exact discrepancy is, though given that it’s visible on television, it’s clearly significant. The 3-point line is supposed to be at 22 feet, 1.75 inches and was moved back to the international line and men’s 3-point line ahead of the 2021-22 season.