March Madness: Dan Hurley heated after UConn's loss to Florida, tells Baylor, 'I hope they don't f*** you like they f***ed us'

NCAA Uconn Florida Basketball Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, left, reacts to a call by referees during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Florida, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Dan Hurley put his emotions on display after UConn's loss to Florida Sunday — in more ways than one.

The UConn head coach held back tears in a postgame interview with CBS and on the podium. He also shared some choice, heated words with Baylor in the tunnel before Baylor took the court against Duke.

He wasn't mad at Baylor. The subject of his ire appeared to be the officials who oversaw Florida's 77-75 win over UConn, a thriller that was in the balance until the final minute and ended UConn's hopes for a three-peat.

Here's what Hurley had to say as he exited the tunnel following the loss as Baylor waited to take its place on the floor for pregame warmups. Warning, the language here is most certainly not safe for work.

"I hope they don't f*** you like they f***ed us," Hurley said. "I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor."

Tell us how you really feel, Dan.

Hurley's had a colorful season

This isn't the first outburst from Hurley, who's held little back this season since coaching UConn to its second straight NCAA championship.

He taunted Creighton fans after a win in February, going as far as to dub one "baldy," apparently unconcerned about the status of his own hairline.

"Two rings. Two rings. Two rings. Two rings, baldy," Hurley proclaimed with a finger point.

In January, Hurley berated officials during a win over Butler and appeared to say this to one:

“Don’t turn your back on me,” Hurley screamed “I’m the best coach in the f***ing sport.”

Here was his response when asked about the outburst.

"Did I say that?" Hurley responded with a smirk. "Yeah. ... I'm gonna sound like an a**hole here.

"The TV likes me, camera. ... I just wish they'd put the camera on the other coach more."

Go back to December, and Hurley lambasted officials during and after UConn's loss to Memphis at the Maui Invitational. Hurley berated officials on the court, drawing a technical foul at a critical juncture in overtime.

Hurley then blamed UConn's loss on "s****y calls" by the officials and went on a lengthy postgame rant.

"I might have lost my balance by the absurdity of the call, or maybe I tripped," Hurley said. "But if I made that call at that point, I would've ignored the fact that I was on my back. If I made that call, I would've ignored that ... How you could call that while that game was going on the way that game was going on is just beyond me."

So Hurley isn't one to hold back. He didn't on Sunday as UConn's season came to an end. We'll now have to wait until next season to hear what Hurley has to say next.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!