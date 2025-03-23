March Madness: BYU fends off stunning Wisconsin rally, hands Big Ten its first loss after 10-0 start in NCAA tournament

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 22: Egor Demin #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars celebrates after a play against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 22, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Big Ten's perfect start is no more.

No. 6 seed BYU held on for a dramatic 91-89 over No. 3 Wisconsin Saturday, handing the Big Ten its first loss of the NCAA tournament. The Big Ten is now 10-1 in tournament play.

BYU set the tone early that an 11-0 Big Ten start was not meant to be. The Cougars jumped out to a 23-14 lead at the midway point of the fist half then extended it to 47-36 at the break. Wisconsin struggled to slow a BYU offensive that was hot inside and out.

Wisconsin made a stand at the start of the second half, cutting its deficit to 52-48. But the Cougars quickly extended the lead back to double digits and appeared to be cruising to victory before some late-game drama.

Flagrant 2 for groin contact shifts tone of final minutes

With 3:11 remaining, officials ejected BYU's Dawson Baker for a flagrant 2 foul for what they deemed "non-incidental contact to the groin."

Rules Analyst @GeneSteratore breaks down the ejection of BYU's Dawson Baker pic.twitter.com/tx4uDpnXbV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2025

BYU led, 86-76 at the time of the flagrant foul. Baker was ejected, and Wisconsin was awarded two free throws and possession.

John Tonje made both free throws, and Wisconsin outscored BYU, 13-5 from there to cut its deficit to 91-89 in the game's final minute. But Wisconsin's last-gasp effort fell short in the game's final seconds.

Wisconsin had possession of the ball with 13.5 seconds and a chance to tie the game or take the lead on a 3-pointer. The Badgers ran isolation for Tanje, who carried the ball over half-court and attacked the right side of the basket.

But his contested baseline jumper missed the mark, and BYU secured the rebound to hold on for the win.