Man City & Milan BOOTED from UCL + Steve Cangialosi & Keaton Parks preview 2025 MLS season | The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the biggest UCL results of the week including Manchester City looking absolutely abysmal against Kylian Mbappé and the Real Madrid squad. AC Milan drew Feyenoord, ending their UCL run, after several poor decisions on the field like Theo Hernández’s dive in the box and Christian Pulisic being benched.

The duo are joined by MLS play-by-play broadcaster Steve Cangialosi to preview the 2025 season. Steve talks with the boys about the biggest changes in MLS over the last decade, season predictions, and reveals a bit about what dealing with the Lionel Messi circus is like for MLS media members.

Christian & Alexis are also joined by New York City FC midfielder Keaton Parks. The longest tenured player on New York City’s roster, Parks looks forward to working with new head coach Pascal Jansen as he and the squad look to improve their game and return to the MLS playoffs.

(2:42) Steve Cangialosi joins the show

(41:18) Keaton Parks joins the show

(54:21) Man City knocked out of UCL

(1:02:43) AC Milan knocked out of UCL

(1:07:36) Atalanta + Lookman drama

