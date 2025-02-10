The man behind NYCFC's new stadium, Councilman Francisco Moya, chats dream to bring soccer to Queens

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros bring on Queens’ 21st district Councilman, Francisco Moya, to chat about his important role in bringing NYCFC’s new soccer stadium to Queens. The trio discuss what obstacles Francisco dealt with along the way as well as what fans, as well as queens residents, can expect as the stadium gets built.

Christian and Alexis then chat about Councilman Maya’s other love in Barcelona. Francisco tells us how he became a fan of the Catalan club and his experiences supporting the team, including meeting the club president, Joan Laporta, and Barca legend, Lionel Messi.

Councilman Moya also talks about the resources his office provides to keep NYC immigrant residents safe. You can get more info about this by checking out NYC.gov/immigrants or set up an appointment with a free immigration attorney at Councilman Maya's office here: https://www.cuny.edu/about/administration/offices/communications-marketing/citizenship-now/services/

(8:05) -Councilman Francisco Moya talks journey getting NYCFC’s new stadium to Queens

(34:15) - Councilman Moya’s lifelong Barcelona fandom

