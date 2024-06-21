Malik Monk reportedly intends to sign four-year, $78 million deal with Kings

The Sacramento Kings checked off a very large box on this offseason to-do list Thursday via a deal with key rotation player Malik Monk.

The runner-up for the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award plans to sign a four-year, $78 million deal that includes a player option, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Free agent G Malik Monk intends to sign a four-year, $78 million deal — including a player option — to return to the Sacramento Kings. Monk had career-bests of 15 points and five assists on his way to the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up. pic.twitter.com/J8KuOwPl0H — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2024

