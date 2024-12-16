Madison, Wisconsin, police investigate shooting at Abundant Life Christian School; 'multiple injuries' reported

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News

Police in Madison, Wisc., said Monday they were investigating reports of a shooting that left multiple people injured at a Christian school.

The incident occurred at Abundant Life Christian School, a K–12 school founded in 1978.

Police and first responders were seen swarming the school just before noon local time.

"The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School," Madison Police said in a statement. "Multiple injuries have been reported. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be released as it is available. We currently need people to avoid the area."

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!