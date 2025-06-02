'Madden 26' cover: Saquon Barkley hurdling a defender announced as cover ahead of August release date

Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles reverse hurdles over Jarrian Jones #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Saquon Barkley did a lot of things right during his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but one image will outlive will define the year long after he's retired from the game. That would be Barkley's incredible backward hurdle, which he pulled off in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

That hurdle appears to be the inspiration behind the "Madden 26" cover. Barkley was announced as the game's cover athlete Monday, and will be pictured on the cover in his iconic hurdle pose.

This story will be updated.

