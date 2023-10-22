Mac Jones, Patriots stun Bills' comeback attempt with late touchdown to grab 29-25 upset win

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates after a touchdown score in the first quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills seemed to have recovered perfectly on Sunday after falling into a 13-3 hole in New England.

Yet it was Mac Jones and the Patriots, who have struggled all season long, who came flying back to come up with a huge upset win at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After nearly blowing a 10-point halftime lead, the Patriots scored the winning touchdown with just 12 seconds left in the game. Jones capped a quick eight-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard toss to tight end Mike Gesicki.

PATRIOTS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 12 SECONDS TO GO 🤯



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/yYR3klO7bD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 22, 2023

That gave the Patriots the 29-25 win, just their second of the season.

The Patriots flew up early on Sunday, thanks to a pair of field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run from Ezekiel Elliott in the first half. It wasn’t until Josh Allen hit James Cook for an 8-yard score that the Bills found the end zone themselves in the second half, and then they cut the game back to just five points early in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard score to Stefon Diggs.

While they were still in control, the Patriots nearly gave it away on the very next drive. On just the third play after Diggs’ touchdown, Kendrick Bourne fumbled after a 9-yard reception in New England territory — which kept the Bills’ comeback attempt alive. After getting to the goal line, Allen then ran in the one-yard score himself. That gave the Bills a three-point lead, their first of the game.

But with just less than two minutes left, the Patriots mounted what may be their best drive of the season. Jones hit R Stevenson for what ended up being a 34-yard gain on the first play to get into Buffalo territory, which set up their 75-yard scoring drive to come up with the four-point win.

Allen went 27-of-41 for 265 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss for Buffalo, which marked the Bills' second loss in their last three games. James Cook had 56 rushing yards on 13 carries. Dalton Kincaid had 75 yards on eight catches, and Diggs finished with 58 yards on six receptions.

Jones went 25-of-30 for 272 yards with two touchdowns in the win for the Patriots, which snapped a three-game losing skid. Stevenson had 34 rushing yards on nine carries, and Elliott finished with 31 yards on 11 carries. Bourne had 63 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.